DeForest softball games rescheduled, postponed
Mar 29, 2022
Tonight's DeForest softball game against Monona Grove at home has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 30.Also, the Norskies' home game Thursday, March 31, against Waunakee has been postponed. A new date has not been set.