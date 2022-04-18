The DeForest softball team fell to 1-5 overall after recent road losses to Poynette and Sauk Prairie.
Against the Eagles, on Tuesday, April 12, the Norskies (1-2 in Badger East Conference play) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Sauk Prairie plated three runs in the third to go on top and added three more in the sixth to take control, after going ahead by a run in the fifth.
It was a back-and-forth affair, where DeForest had four hits and pitcher Payton Flowers went six innings inside the circle for the Norskies, as she struck out six.
Halle Melter had one of the hits for DeForest, and Gracie Hamele had two RBI. Trysten Schroeder also drove in a run for the Norskies.
At Poynette on Friday, the Pumas scored three runs in the second and third innings to move out to a 6-0 lead, tacking on another in the fourth.
Schroeder tossed three and two-thirds innings for DeForest, striking out three, as Steffen three two and a third.
Melter and Avery Schaeffer each had a hit for the Norskies, as Schaeffer had an RBI.
DeForest’s game at Baraboo on Monday, April 18, was postponed to April 25. The Norskies were also slated to host Beaver Dam on Tuesday, April 19, and then travel to Beaver Dam on Thursday, April 21, before returning home to host Madison Memorial on Friday, April 22.
On Tuesday, April 26, DeForest hits the road to Watertown, and then hosts Watertown on April 28.