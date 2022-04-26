Trailing 4-1 going into the sixth inning, the DeForest softball team clawed its way back, plating three runs to tie the game.
Unfortunately, the Thunderbirds scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Norskies 5-4 on Monday, April 25, in a close Badger Conference crossover game at Baraboo.
DeForest had some great at-bats.
“Our girls were patient at the plate, forcing the pitcher deeper into the count,” said Lori Grundahl, DeForest’s co-head coach. “This was a hard fought battle between the two teams.”
The Norskies outhit Baraboo six to four, but committed four errors in the field, compared to three for the Thunderbirds.
Grundahl added, “Trysten Schroeder pitched a great game from the circle.”
Going six innings, Schroeder struck out five. Halle Melter led the way offensively, with two hits and an RBI, while Gracie Hamele also drove in a run and collected one hit.
Grundahl also praised the work of DeForest’s catcher.
“Niah Larson did a great job behind the plate,” said Grundahl. “Came up with a big double in the game as well.”
The Norskies, now 1-8 overall and 1-5 in Badger East Conference play, also had a home-and-home series with Beaver Dam on Tuesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 21, while Friday’s game with Madison Memorial was cancelled.
DeForest hosted the Golden Beavers first, as Beaver Dam outhit the Norskies 11-3 in a 9-1 victory, capitalizing on five Norski errors.
Payton Steffen pitched five innings for DeForest, striking out four. She threw 17 first-pitch strikes.
The offensive struggles continued for the Norskies on Thursday at Beaver Dam, as DeForest was limited to one hit. Schroeder tossed two innings, as Taylor Konopacki also pitched for the Norskies, fanning one batter.
DeForest was slated to play at Watertown on Tuesday, April 26, and return home to host the Goslings on Thursday, April 28. Then, the Norskies head to McFarland on Friday, April 29.