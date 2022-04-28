It was a rough night for the DeForest softball team on Tuesday, April 26, as the Norskies came up with just one hit in a 15-1 loss to Watertown.

Avery Schaeffer and Taylor Konopacki both pitched two innings for the Norskies, striking out one batter apiece. The Norskies fall to 1-9 overall and 1-6 in Badger East Conference play.