Softball Norskies fall to Watertown in Badger East softball action plindblad Apr 28, 2022 It was a rough night for the DeForest softball team on Tuesday, April 26, as the Norskies came up with just one hit in a 15-1 loss to Watertown.Avery Schaeffer and Taylor Konopacki both pitched two innings for the Norskies, striking out one batter apiece. The Norskies fall to 1-9 overall and 1-6 in Badger East Conference play.