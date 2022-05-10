After 12 straight losses, the DeForest softball team celebrated a 13-8 win at Stoughton on Monday, May 9.
The bats came alive late, as the Norskies busted out for 12 runs over the last three innings.
“This team continues to come in and work hard each day,” said DeForest Co-Head Coach Lori Grundahl. “We are lucky to coach such fantastic kids. It has been enjoyable to see them gel as a team.”
DeForest outhit Stoughton 13-11, as the Vikings committed four errors. Halle Melter and Trysten Schroeder had two hits apiece for the Norskies, while Morgan Reierson collected three RBI and Gracie McLean drove in two runs.
Payton Steffen went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, striking out three.
On Friday, May 6, the Norskies were swept in a doubleheader at Waunakee, falling 6-1 and 14-2 to the Warriors.
Despite totaling eight hits, DeForest could only muster two runs in a 12-run loss, as the Norskies had six errors.
Steffen and Taylor Konopacki pitched for the Norskies.
Gracie Hamele collected three hits and drove in a run in the Norskies’ 6-1 defeat, as Schroeder tossed six innings and struck out four.
Against Milton on Tuesday, May 3, DeForest totaled seven hits, with Melter and McLean recording two of them and knocking in a run apiece.
Schroeder and Steffen threw three innings each for DeForest (2-14 overall, 2-10 in the Badger East) combining for two strikeouts.
The Norskies were slated to host Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, May 10, and Reedsburg on Wednesday, May 11. The conference championships are Friday, May 13, at Milton, and on Saturday, May 14, DeForest takes part in a tournament in Baraboo.
A game originally scheduled for Monday, May 16, against Madison Memorial has been canceled.