In dominating fashion, the DeForest High School girls’ swimming team cruised past Watertown 117-53 on Tuesday in a dual meet.
The Norskies won nine events, with Carly Oosterhof earning firsts individually in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.48) and the 100-yard freestyle (:56.82) and swimming a leg for two winning relay teams.
DeForest placed first in the 200-yard medley, as Oosterhof joined Joss Hoffman, Jenna Willis and Payton Flowers to turn in a time of 1:58.49. Oosterhof, Flowers and Willis teamed with Olivia Miller swam a winning time of 1:49.48 in the 200-yard freestyle.
Flowers had a big night, as well, winning both the 200-yard freestyle in 2:09.42 and the 100-yard butterfly in 1:04.41.
Hoffman was also an individual winner for DeForest, taking first in 5:40.21. Gabby Pertzborn touched the wall in 2:33.81 to win the 200-yard individual medley.
DeForest also won the 400-yard freestyle relay, with Miller, Pertzborn and Hoffman combining with Emalia Reiche to take first in 4:05.26.
The DeForest junior varsity team also won, downing Watertown 108-32.
The Norskies swim again Saturday at the Fort Atkinson Invitational.