The DeForest boys’ swim team kicked off the 2021-22 season on Tuesday at the Badger East Relays and took seventh with 24 points.
Held at Monona Grove, the event featured a variety of relay competitions, and five of the Norskies’ teams placed fifth.
Caden Herrick, Zak Nowakowski, Phil McCloskey and Dylan King swam in the 400-yard medley relay, taking fifth in 4:32.47.
Parker was also part of DeForest’s fifth-place 800-yard relay squad, joining with Jakson Wagner, Alex Armstrong and Bryce Morauske to finish the race in 9:43.13.
In the 100-yard freestyle relay, the Norskies also took fifth, with Wagner, Morauske, Armstrong and Alex Gardner swimming a time of 58.07.
Another fifth-place finish for DeForest occurred in the 200-yard medley relay, where Herrick, King, Parker and Gardner were clocked at 2:17.38.
King, McCloskey, Nowkowski and Wagner teamed up in the 400-yard freestyle relay to take fifth in 4:01.12.
The Norskies also had two sixth-place finishes, including the 400-yard individual medley relay team of McCloskey, Nowakowski, Parker and Herrick (4:45.58). The trio of Morauske, Herrick and Gardner took sixth in the 300-yard backstroke relay.
Monona Grove ended up first on Tuesday with 112 points, followed by Waunakee (102), Stoughton (92), Milton (65), Watertown (37) and Fort Atkinson (32).
After swimming Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Watertown, DeForest will host its first meet of the new season as the Norskies take on Stoughton in a Badger East dual meet.