Five individuals and all three relay squads from the DeForest High School girls’ swim team are heading to state.
At Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional meet, hosted by the Norskies, three new school records were set, as well.
Seniors Carly Oosterhof and Jenna Willis established school records in the 100 backstroke and 100-yard breaststroke, respectively. Willis took first in the 100-yard breaststroke, swimming a time of 1:05.65, while Oosterhof placed fifth in the 100 backstroke by touching the wall in :58.57.
Freshman Payton Flowers also took home a first for the Norskies, winning the 50-yard freestyle with a time of :24.06 in an upset. She defeated a defending state champion in the process.
DeForest’s 200-yard freestyle relay team also broke a school record with its performance, as Oosterhof, Willis, Olivia Miller and Flowers raced to a time of 1:38.49.
Flowers, Oosterhof and Willis teamed with Joss Hoffman to finish third in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:47.75.
Hoffman and Oosterhof are also going to state individually in the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle, respectively. Hoffman, a sophomore, ended up eighth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.48, and Oosterhof was fourth in the 100-yard freestyle, swimming a time of :54.17.
The Norskies’ 400-yard freestyle relay team of Hoffman, Olivia Miller, Gabby Pertzborn and Flowers also qualified for state by finishing fifth in 3:44.26.
In the team standings, Edgewood topped the field with 390 points, with Baraboo taking second with 267. McFarland was third with 263, as Sauk Prairie placed fourth, totaling 255 points.
DeForest was fifth, racking up 233 points. Teams finishing in the Norskies’ wake were Jefferson/Cambridge (157), Monroe/New Glarus (141), Stoughton (125), River Valley/Richland Center (97.5), Lodi/Wisconsin Heights (79), Fort Atkinson (41), Portage (30), Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor (27.5), and Platteville/Lancaster (26).
The state meet takes place Nov. 12-13 at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.