Nowakowski comes up for air

Zak Nowakowski, shown here swimming in a meet from earlier this season, was the DeForest boys’ swim team’s lone winner in the Norskies’ 112-58 loss to Stoughton in a dual meet on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

 Contributed

Hosting Stoughton on Tuesday, Dec. 7, the DeForest boys’ swim team fell 112-58 to the Vikings in a dual meet.

Zak Nowakowski won the 200-yard individual medley race, turning in a time of 2:20.14. He also took second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:08.92.

The Norskies recorded a number of second-place finishes, as Caden Herrick, Nowakowski, Dylan King and Jakson Wagner swam as runners-up in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:53.97.

Wagner placed second in the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.53) and the 500-yard freestyle (6:07.99).

In the 50-yard freestyle, King took second in :25.48, while Phil McCloskey placed third in the 100-yard butterfly (1:17.20). King also swam to third in the 100-yard freestyle (:56.57).

The group of Rhett Parker, Herrick, McCloskey and Bryce Morauske wound up second in the 200-yard freestyle relay, recording a time of 1:49.29.

Herrick was second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:09.01), while King, Morauske, Wagner and Nowakowski swam a 4:02.21 to finish second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

In the junior varsity meet, Stoughton won 75-4.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Norskies compete at the Fort Atkinson Invitational. They are back in action on Dec. 18 at the Beloit Memorial Invitational.

