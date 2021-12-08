hot featured Boys Swimming DeForest boys' swim team falls in home dual to Stoughton plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 8, 2021 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Zak Nowakowski, shown here swimming in a meet from earlier this season, was the DeForest boys’ swim team’s lone winner in the Norskies’ 112-58 loss to Stoughton in a dual meet on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hosting Stoughton on Tuesday, Dec. 7, the DeForest boys’ swim team fell 112-58 to the Vikings in a dual meet.Zak Nowakowski won the 200-yard individual medley race, turning in a time of 2:20.14. He also took second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:08.92.The Norskies recorded a number of second-place finishes, as Caden Herrick, Nowakowski, Dylan King and Jakson Wagner swam as runners-up in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:53.97.Wagner placed second in the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.53) and the 500-yard freestyle (6:07.99).In the 50-yard freestyle, King took second in :25.48, while Phil McCloskey placed third in the 100-yard butterfly (1:17.20). King also swam to third in the 100-yard freestyle (:56.57).The group of Rhett Parker, Herrick, McCloskey and Bryce Morauske wound up second in the 200-yard freestyle relay, recording a time of 1:49.29.Herrick was second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:09.01), while King, Morauske, Wagner and Nowakowski swam a 4:02.21 to finish second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.In the junior varsity meet, Stoughton won 75-4.On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Norskies compete at the Fort Atkinson Invitational. They are back in action on Dec. 18 at the Beloit Memorial Invitational. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Windsor man arrested for reckless endangerment after firing .50 cal pistol in bedroom Norskies turn up the heat in season-opening boys' basketball win over Baraboo Rash of penalties costs DeForest boys' hockey co-op in loss to Waunakee Windsor teen charged in a set of auto theft cases Madison and Dane County Board of Health dismisses request to end mask mandate Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin