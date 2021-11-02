Three first-place results helped the DeForest High School girls’ swim team take third at Saturday’s Badger East Conference meet.
Carly Oosterhof and Jenna Willis both won events individually for the Norskies, while also powering the 200-yard medley relay to a first-place finish.
Monona Grove won the team championship with 515 points, as Waunakee took second. DeForest totaled 384 points. Milton (331), Stoughton (186), Fort Atkinson (141), Watertown (138) and Beaver Dam (27) all finished behind DeForest.
Swimming a time of 1:09.04, Willis topped the field in the 100-yard breaststroke, while Oosterhof won the 100 freestyle in :55.52.
Medals were awarded to the top three finishers in each varsity event.
Willis and Oosterhof teamed with Joss Hoffman and Payton Flowers to take first in the 200 medley relay, turning in a time of 1:52.65.
Hoffman also placed third in the 200 individual medley, hitting the wall in 2:21.73. As for Flowers, she took second in the 50 freestyle with a time of :25.25, as teammate Olivia Miller placed fifth in :26.20.
In the junior varsity meet, DeForest took fourth with 212 points.
The meet was held at Fort Atkinson. DeForest will host a sectional meet on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.