Competing at Monona Grove, the DeForest High School girls’ swim team lost to the Silver Eagles 105-65 on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Jenna Willis and Carly Oosterhof raced to firsts for the Norskies in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard backstroke, respectively, with Willis winning in 1:10.12 and Oosterhof topping the field in 1:02.67.
Oosterhof and Willis also led DeForest to a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay, along with Olivia Miller and Joss Hoffman. They swam a time of 1:45.63.
The Norskies also took second in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:02.22, with Gabby Pertzborn, Olivia Miller, Bella Miller and Payton Flowers teaming up.
Hoffman swam to second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:22.31) and the 100-yard butterfly (:29.71), while Pertzborn was runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:50.64 and Olivia Miller (:57.77) and Willis (:59.17) finished second and third, respectively, in the 100-yard freestyle.
After a home against Stoughton on Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Norskies travel to Fort Atkinson for a Tuesday, Sept. 28, dual meet.