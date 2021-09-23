The DeForest High School girls’ swim team was too much for Stoughton on Tuesday in a 120-50 dual meet victory.
Joss Hoffman led the way for the Norskies by taking first in both the 200-yard individual medley (2:21.65) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.49).
Hoffman was also part of the winning 200-yard medley relay team, joining Jenna Willis, Carly Oosterhof and Payton Flowers to swim a time of 1:56.29.
Flowers also won the 50-yard freestyle in :25.59, while Oosterhof took first in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:04.49 and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.62.
Oosterhof, Flowers, Hoffman and Olivia Miller won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:45.01.
Willis placed first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:10.84) and was part of the winning 400-yard freestyle group (4:07.56), along with Miller, Gabby Pertzborn and Emalia Reiche.
DeForest also won the junior varsity meet 119-11.
After swimming at Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Norskies will be back in the pool on Tuesday, Oct. 5, in a home meet against Milton.