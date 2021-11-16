Well-represented in both relay and individual events, the DeForest High School girls swim team finished eighth overall at the WIAA Division 2 state meet.
The Norskies totaled 115 points, as Edgewood emerged as state champs with 394. Rhinelander was second with 188. The rest of the top five included Baraboo (156), Shorewood (153) and Whitnall (137).
Jenna Willis, a senior, had DeForest’s best finish, as she placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.33. That broke her previous record of 1:05.65 that she set at sectionals.
Freshman Payton Flowers took fifth in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.21, while senior Carly Oosterhof swam a 58.84 to finish ninth in the 100-yard backstroke, which was close to the school record she set at sectionals in the event. Oosterhof also finished 12th in the 100-yard freestyle in 54.44.
Sophomore Joss Hoffman touched the wall in 59.93 to place 14th in the 100-yard butterfly event.
DeForest also sent three relay teams to state, including the 200-yard freestyle group of Oosterhof, Willis, Olivia Miller and Flowers that took third in 1:39.00.
In the 200-yard medley relay, the Norskies were represented by Oosterhof, Willis, Hoffman and Flowers, and they raced to a time of 1:48.15 to place fifth.
Meanwhile, the 400 freestyle relay team of Hoffman, Gabby Pertzborn, Miller and Flowers cruised to 13th place in 3:45.88.