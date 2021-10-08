Carly Oosterhof and Olivia Miller swept the top two spots in the 100-yard freestyle, as the DeForest High School girls’ swim team defeated Milton in a home dual meet on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
The Norskies outscored the Red Hawks 94.5-75.5, with Oosterhof winning the event in :56.11 and Miller taking second in :57.99.
Miller also placed first in the 50-yard freestyle in :26.46, as she and Oosterhof also swam with the winning 200-yard freestyle relay group, which also included Payton Flowers and Jenna Willis. They took first in 1:43.36.
Oosterhof had a big night for DeForest, taking first in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:02.75.
Willis was also a winner for the Norskies, as she placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:09.58. In addition, Willis swam to second in the 50-yard freestyle in :26.93.
Joss Hoffman took first in the 100-yard butterfly, touching the wall in 1:01.23. She and Oosterhof, Willis and Flowers also won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:54.82.
DeForest lost the junior varsity meet by a score of 88-60, despite the quartet of Grace Skrepenski, Katie Horner, Samantha Casper and Madelyn Dutton winning the 200-yard medley relay in 2:38.12.
After competing on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Watertown, the Norskies swim at an invite in Fort Atkinson on Saturday.