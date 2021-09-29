Wins came in waves for the DeForest High School girls swim team in a 136-30 dual meet win at Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Carly Oosterhof was everywhere for the Norskies, taking first individually in the 50-yard freestyle (26.86) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:43.62). She also swam a leg for the winning 200-yard medley relay team (1:56.7), along with Payton Flowers, Jenna Willis and Olivia Miller.
Flowers also placed first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:30.83, as DeForest swept all three top spots.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Valarie Berkley topped the field, swimming a winning time of 1:09.5, while Miller took first in both the 100-yard freestyle in 57.72 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:21.11.
Meanwhile, Joss Hoffman won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:07.93 and placed first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:07.31), just ahead of teammate Gabby Pertzborn (1:10.77).
Oosterhof, Willis, Pertzborn and Miller swam a 4:03.89 to win the 400-yard freestyle relay, with Hoffman, Flowers, Bella Miller and Emalia Reiche took first in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:50.37.
In the junior varsity meet, DeForest won by a score of 122-2.