The DeForest boys’ swim team took seventh at the Badger East Conference Championship event on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Stoughton High School.
Led by Zak Nowakowski, whose fourth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:08.39 was the Norskies’ top performance, DeForest totaled 182.5 points.
Monona Grove won the conference title with 516 points, followed by Waunakee (377), Stoughton (345), Milton (267.5), Watertown (241) and Fort Atkinson (223).
Individually, Nowakowski also swam to sixth in the 200-yard individual medley, touching the wall in 2:17.76.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Caden Herrick placed fifth in 24.41, while Dylan King finished seventh in the 100-yard butterfly, turning in a time of 1:02.42. Herrick also took eighth in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:06.13.
Another top 10 finish came from Jakson Wagner, who finished 10th in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:52.35.
In relay events, the grouping of King, Phil McCloskey, Bryce Morauske and Rhett Parker took eighth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:57.38). Also finishing eighth was the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Herrick, Nowakowski, Wagner and Morauske, who swam a time of 1:43.53.
Herrick, Nowakowski, King and Wagner placed sixth in the 200-yard medley relay, with a time of 1:53.36.
The Norskies will compete at sectionals in Baraboo on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Jack Young Middle School.