In a close battle between rivals, the Waunakee High School girls’ swim team came out on top 93-77 over DeForest on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The Warriors won eight events, while the Norskies placed first in three.
For DeForest, Carly Oosterhof racked up points, winning the 100 freestyle in :55.96, while teammate Olivia Miller took second in :57.80.
Oosterhof was also part of the first-place 200 medley relay team with Joss Hoffman, Jenna Willis and Payton Flowers, who combined to swim a time of 1:53.27.
Olivia Miller joined with Oosterhof, Flowers and Willis to take first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.15.
While Alaina Sautebin won the 100 backstroke for Waunakee in 1:01.51, Oosterhof (1:01.60) and Flowers (1:07.65) took second and third, respectively, for DeForest.
Willis was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke for DeForest, hitting the wall in 1:09.78, while Gabby Pertzborn placed second in the 200 freestyle (2:10.22) and Miller and Willis took second and third, respectively, in the 50 freestyle. Emalia Reiche took third in the 200 freestyle in 2:15.15.
Sautebin, Schmeiser, Wallace and Blitz took second for Waunakee in the 200 medley relay in 1:53.56.
Hoffman, Reiche, Pertzborn and Miller joined up to place second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:58.64.
DeForest won the junior varsity meet with 80 points, as Waunakee ended up with 63.
Individual winners for the Norskies included: Ava Johnson, 200 freestyle; Kayla Camarato, 200 IM; Mia Kuipers, 50 freestyle; Madelyn Dutton, 500 freestyle; and Grace Skrepenski, 100 breaststroke.
The conference meet for both teams takes place Saturday at Fort Atkinson.