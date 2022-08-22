The DeForest girls’ swim team hosted the Norski Invite on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Split into Red, White and Blue divisions, the meet gave swimmers from six schools a chance to see how they stack up against area competition.
As a team, the Norskies finished second in the Red division with 81 points – two points in back of Oregon. McFarland (75), Elkhorn (58), River Valley/Richland Center (45), Sauk Prairie (44) and Lodi-Wisconsin Heights (nine) rounded out the Red scoring.
Oregon also topped the field in the White division with 97 points, followed by McFarland (74), Elkhorn (63) and DeForest (63). Teams finishing behind DeForest included Sauk Prairie (55), River Valley/Richland Center (14) and Lodi-Wisconsin Heights (four).
DeForest took second in the Blue Division with 73 points, as Oregon again took first with 106. Sauk Prairie (67), McFarland (58.5), Elkhorn (48.5) and River Valley/Richland Center (39) rounded out the White scoring.
Individually, DeForest was led by Payton Flowers, who won the 50-yard Blue freestyle in 24.82 and the Blue 100-yard freestyle in 55.52. The Norskies swept first-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle, as Jayne Kapets won the White event in 28.69 and Bella Miller topped the field in the Red event in 28.11. DeForest also took the top spots in both the White 500-yard freestyle, where Kapets won in 6:28.78, and the Red 500-yard freestyle, with Gabby Pertzborn taking first in 5:57.90.
Another Norski swimmer who made a splash individually was Emalia Reiche, who placed first in the Red 200-yard individual medley in 2:44.50.
In the relays, DeForest claimed first place in the Red 200-yard medley, with Maddie Chrisinger, Kapets, Reiche and Valarie Berkley turning in a time of 2:11.45.
Three Norski 400-yard freestyle relay teams placed second.
