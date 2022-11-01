The DAHS girls' swim team had start start the 2022 Badger East Conference Meet with a third-place finish in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:54.93. The relay team consisted of Joss Hoffman, Kayla Camarato, Payton Flowers and Gabby Pertzborn.
The DeForest girls’ swim team took third at Saturday’s 2022 Badger East Conference swim meet, hosted by Stoughton High School.
Payton Flowers led the way for the Norskies, winning the 50-yard freestyle in 24.68 and the 100-yard freestyle in 58.48.
Flowers also was part of the third-place 200-yard medley group that placed third, finishing in 1:54.93. She was joined by Joss Hoffman, Kayla Camarato and Gabby Pertzborn, as Hoffman placed third individually in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:01.97 and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:04.18.
Also, Camarato swam to seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke, touching the wall in 1:1.63.
Hoffman, Pertzborn and Flowers teamed with Bella Miller to swim to fourth in the 400-yard freestyle, as they swam a time of 3:56.31.