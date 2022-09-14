Girls Swimming Girls swimming: Norskies fall to Monona Grove By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com plindblad Author email Sep 14, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scoring 122 points out of a possible 170, Monona Grove swam past the DeForest girls’ swim team on Tuesday, Sept. 13.Payton Flowers won two events for the Norskies, taking the 50-yard freestyle event in a time of 25.09 and placing first in the 100-yard freestyle race in 55.15.Flowers also helped the Norskies’ 200-yard freestyle relay team, which also featured Joss Hoffman, Gabby Pertzborn and Emalia Reiche, swim to second place in 1:46.50.Hoffman and Flowers were also part of the runner-up 200-yard medley relay group that turned in a time of 1:58.18. Kayla Camarato and Bella Miller rounded out the quartet.Individually, Hoffman took second in the 100-yard butterfly, hitting the wall in 1:02.66, and the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:05.6.Also, Reiche was third in the 500-yard freestyle, with her time of 6:03.19. Camarato took third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:19.05. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Football: Norskies blank Portage for first win of 2022 The Beauty Bar in DeForest is now open for business Volleyball: Norskies finish fourth at own invite Windsor Village Board approves concept plan for Lake Windsor Park improvements DeForest Village Board approves increase in fees for usage of DeForest athletic fields Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin