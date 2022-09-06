Valarie Berkley swims the backstroke for the Norskies’ girls’ swimming team in the 400-yard medley relay at the Badger East Girls’ Relays, hosted by DeForest on Tuesday, Aug. 30. DeForest’s 400 medley relay team took third in the event.
Payton Flowers swims the butterfly for the Norskies’ girls’ swimming team in the 400-yard medley relay at the Badger East Girls’ Relays, hosted by DeForest on Tuesday, Aug. 30. DeForest’s 400 medley relay team took third in the event.
Valarie Berkley swims the backstroke for the Norskies’ girls’ swimming team in the 400-yard medley relay at the Badger East Girls’ Relays, hosted by DeForest on Tuesday, Aug. 30. DeForest’s 400 medley relay team took third in the event.
Payton Flowers swims the butterfly for the Norskies’ girls’ swimming team in the 400-yard medley relay at the Badger East Girls’ Relays, hosted by DeForest on Tuesday, Aug. 30. DeForest’s 400 medley relay team took third in the event.
At the Badger East Girls’ Relays, held at DeForest on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the host Norskies placed third with 86 points, taking second in one event and third in two others.
DeForest started the night off by finishing third in the 400-yard medley, as Valarie Berkley, Joss Hoffman, Payton Flowers and Gabby Pertzborn swam a time of 4:29.52.
Another third-place finish came from Hoffman, Pertzborn, Flowers and Maddie Chrisinger in the 400-yard medley, as they raced to a time of 4:38.04.
DeForest’s best finish came in the 200-yard medley, where Chrisinger, Kayla Camarato, Berkley and Grace Skrepenski were runners-up in 2:12.74.
In the 200-yard butterfly, Hoffman, Berkley, Pertzborn and Flowers ended up third in 1:55.62, while Iliana Hoerth, Mylee Kuipers, Madelyn Dutton and Viktoria Dobi took fourth in the 200-yard backstroke relay in 2:46.19.
Also, the 200-yard backstroke crew of Iliana Hoerth, Madelyn Dutton, Mylee Kuipers and Viktoria Dobi placed fourth in 2:46.19.
In the team standings, Monona Grove topped the field with 188 points, as Waunakee took second with 110. Teams finishing behind DeForest were Milton (72), Stoughton (52), Watertown (48) and Fort Atkinson (22).
Next up for the Norski swimmers is a home meet with Monona Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 13.