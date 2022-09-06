At the Badger East Girls’ Relays, held at DeForest on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the host Norskies placed third with 86 points, taking second in one event and third in two others.

DeForest started the night off by finishing third in the 400-yard medley, as Valarie Berkley, Joss Hoffman, Payton Flowers and Gabby Pertzborn swam a time of 4:29.52.