Kristin Pachal’s prognostication came true.
She had a good idea where the DeForest High School girls’ tennis team would finish at the Badger East Conference meet on Friday at Fort Atkinson.
“We came in fourth place in the Badger East Conference, which is where I predicted we would be at the beginning of the season,” said Norskies Head Coach Kristin Pachal. “I thought the girls all played really well during this tournament. I was very pleased.”
Waunakee, Monona Grove and Watertown finished first, second and third, respectively. Stoughton, Beaver Dam, Milton and Fort Atkinson/Cambridge were behind DeForest in the team standings.
Kaiya Hegarty finished third at No. 2 singles, winning 6-2, 6-2 over Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s Sarah Holzi and 4-6, 6-3, 10-4 against Watertown’s Addison Kuenzi. Hegarty fell to Monona Grove’s Mary Clark 6-1 , 7-5, however, to end up third.
Also, for DeForest, Grace Galbraith had a fourth-place finish at No. 3 singles, beating Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s Lillian Granec 6-1, 6-3. Galbraith lost to Waunakee’s Ely Liu and Watertown’s Lily Oiler.
In doubles play, Ashley Hegarty and Ellee Bierman placed fourth at No. 2 doubles, while Marin Catencamp and Sophia Golliher took second at No. 3 dubs, “… which is awesome since they are freshmen and have only been playing together for about the last month. It was a really good performance by them,” said Pachal. Ashley Hegarty and Bierman swept Stoughton’s Sierra Bergman and Catelyn Jaskulke 6-0, 6-0, but lost their next two matches.
Meanwhile, Catencamp and Golliher scored a 6-0, 6-1 decision over Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s Kylie Gruennert and Josetta Reed and dispatched Watertown’s Lily Gifford and Sophie Mattke 7-5, 6-4. They then took on Waunakee’s unbeaten Lexi Opsahl and Simone Nowinski, losing 6-3, 6-1.
DeForest’s Joanna Wells lost her match at No. 1 singles by a 7-5, 6-0 count to Watertown’s Danielle Krakow, while Carley O’Connor battled Rylee Bilgrien at No. 4 singles, before falling 7-5, 6-4.
At No. 1 doubles, Watertown’s Jacey Smith and Taylor Wruck defeated DeForest’s Evi Weinstock and Toni Shields 6-3, 6-2.
DeForest 5, Beaver Dam 2
Fighting the wind at Beaver Dam, the Norskies earned a Badger East dual meet win. Pachal said the afternoons spent playing on courts in DeForest prepared the Norskies for the conditions.
"The girls really played good matches this week," said Pachal. "It took a bit to adjust to the weather but overall, but I thought we handled it much better than Beaver Dam."
At No. 1 singles, Wells downed Emily Biel 6-1, 6-2, while Kaiya Hegarty knocked out Ida DeVries 7-5, 6-3 in No, 2 singles play, and Grace Galbraith cruised past Sophia Shave 6-0 , 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
"Grace Galbraith dominated her opponent throughout her match," said Pachal.
DeForest lost at No. 1 doubles, but Ashley Hegarty and Bierman outlasted Sadie DeVries and Cameran Schraufnagel 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 and Golliher and Catencamp whipped Nina Winner Josie Bruch 6-1 , 6-0 for the Norskies.
Pachal said, "Hegarty and Bierman at No. 2 doubles really showed a lot of grit and came back to win a third set after dropping the second. It was a good comeback for them."
DeForest 4, Reedsburg 3
Going on the road for the second night in a row, DeForest played a rain make-up match from August for a Badger Conference crossover battle.
"Although the kids struggled to get going, this match really was a good one for them," said Pachal. "Joanna Wells won her match with a lot of patience. She had grind out her points in the first set. Once she did that, she really had a nice finish in her second set. Kaiya Hegarty really needed a ton of paitience for her opponent as well. After losing the first set in a tie-breaker, she decided that was not going to be the outcome of the match. She played with a ton of patience, grit and made smart choices."
Wells won in straight sets over Reedsburg's Gabby Weis 7-5 , 6-1, as Kaiya Hegarty survived a hard-fought battle with Katelyn Wilhelm to 6-7 (3), 6-1, 10-5.
Pachal also said, "The No. 3 doubles team of Catencamp and Golliher also had a rough first set, they just weren't playing like they usually did. They decided they were not done and fought their way back to win in 3. No. 2 dubs (Hegarty and Bierman) for once didn't worry me at all. They really just handled their opponents and cruised through in straight sets.
Ashley Hegarty and Bierman won 6-4, 6-1 over Yerly Rothwell and Ashley Crary, while Golliher and Catencamp, defeated Maria Ruiz and Stephanie Torres 1-6, 6-3, 10-6.