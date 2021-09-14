On a high after shutting out Fort Atkinson/Cambridge on Tuesday, Sept. 7, the DeForest High School girls’ tennis team was brought back down to earth against Waunakee two days later.
The Norskies won all singles matches in straight sets in a 7-0 win over at home against Fort Atkinson/Cambridge.
Joanna Wells led the charge at No. 1 singles, winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. Kaiya Hegarty followed suit at No. 2 singles, taking a 6-4, 6-2 decision from Sarah Holzi. Grace Galbraith continued DeForest’s hot streak with a 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles, with Carley O’Connor taking the No. 4 singles battle 6-4, 6-3.
DeForest also won all three doubles matches in straight sets, as Toni Shields and Evi Weinstock combined for a 6-2, 6-2 rout at No. 1 doubles. The No. 2 tandem of Ashley Hegarty and Elle Bierman dispatched Leah Kincaid and Mya Nysted 6-1, 6-2. At No. 3 doubles, Sophia Golliher, and Marin Catencamp won 6-1, 6-3.
It was a struggle for the Norskies at Waunakee, with Ashley Hegarty and Bierman coming closest to a win at No. 2 doubles as DeForest lost 7-0.
Hegarty and Bierman fell 6-2, 1-6, 2-6, while Kaiya Hegarty was locked in a close battle with Waunakee’s Gretchen Lee at No. 2 singles before losing 6-3, 6-4.
DeForest hosts Milton on Thursday, Sept. 16, before heading off to Beaver Dam on Monday, Sept. 20, and competing in the Badger Challenge at Reedsburg on Tuesday, Sept. 21.