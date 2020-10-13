After winning a WIAA state doubles title with her sister last season, DeForest senior tennis player Samantha Fuchs is heading back to the state tournament by herself.
Fuchs earned her fourth trip to state after winning a title at the Oconomowoc Sectional on Oct. 7.
Fuchs won her only match at the Badger Subsectional on Oct. 5. She was the only Norski to advance out of the subsectional.
DeForest finished fifth at the subsectional with four points.
Mukwonago finished in first place with 20 points, while Waunakee and Badger both finished with 18.
With the help of the sectional title by Fuchs, the Lady Norskies finished with 10 points for the sectional. They finished in ninth place.
Oconomowoc easily claimed the sectional title with 42 points, while Waunakee was second with 26.
Fuchs opened the sectional by shutting out Watertown’s Aubrey Schmutzler 6-0, 6-0.
In the semifinals, Fuchs quickly took care of Kimberly’s Grace Kieffer 6-1, 6-0.
Fuchs faced a tough challenge in the championship match, as she squared off against top-seeded Zaya Iderzul of Badger. Iderzul was a state runner-up last season.
Fuchs set the tone in the final match with a 6-3 win in the first set, but Iderzul responded with a 6-3 win.
In the decisive tie-breaker, Fuchs prevailed 10-6.
“It was a really great win for Samantha,” DeForest coach Kristin Pachal said. “Especially since she hasn’t played three matches in one day all season.”
Muwonago’s Alle Lewis placed third at No. 1 singles, while Kiefer was fourth.
Waunakee’s Claire Jaeger claimed the No. 2 singles crown, Oconomowoc’s Julia Picco and Hannah Cottick won at No. 3 and 4 singles, respectively.
Oconomowoc’s Aubrey Berther and Sarah Kopfer earned the sectional title at No. 1 doubles, while Kimberly’s Elle Edwards and Brooke Ellestad came out on top at No. 2 doubles. Oconomowoc closed out their great sectional meet with a title from their No. 3 duo of Mara Hoffman and Karina Manders.
Fuchs (12-0) has earned the fourth seed at the state tournament. She will receive a bye in the first round and will face either Kenosha Indian Trails’ Lainy Ristau (9-3) or Franklin’s Mana Usui (13-6) in the second round.
The WIAA Division 1 state tournament starts this Thursday and runs through Saturday at Lake Geneva Tennis.
