The DeForest girls tennis team jumped into the 2021 season last Saturday with an invite in Monona.
The Norskies came away with fourth place. Memorial, Monona Grove and McFarland claimed the top three spots.
“Every girl won at least one match, which is was what our goal was for the day,” Norski coach Kristin Pachal said. “I was so pleased with how they played in their first invite, especially since we have such a young team. I’m looking forward to a really fun season of Norski tennis.”
DeForest was led by its No. 2 doubles team of Ashley Hegarty and Ellee Bierman. The duo came away with second place.
Hegarty and Bierman opened the day with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Madison East’s Nyree Pipson and Eudora Tvedt. They followed it up with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Sun Prairie’s Nicole Everson and Shiloh Wilson.
Unfortunately, Hegarty and Bierman dropped their final match 6-2, 6-2 to Madison Memorial’s Elfin Wiriyan and Emily Cai.
The Norskies had No. 1 Joanna Wells and No. 3 Grace Galbraith both place third in singles play.
Wells got going with a 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Stoughton’s Shannon Gibbons, but then she lost 6-0. 6-1 to Memorial’s Sophia Jiang. Wells closed the day with a 6-3, 1-6, 10-3 win over Madison East’s Jaylyn Decorah.
Galbraith opened the invite by besting Sun Prairie’s Alexis Schemanek, but then she dropped a 6-1, 6-4 decision to Memorial’s Cora Smith. Galbraith concluded the day by netting a 6-3, 6-0 win over La Follette’s Phelps McGuire.
DeForest’s No. 4 singles player Sophia Golliher picked up a pair of wins after falling 6-2, 6-1 to
Monona Grove’s Paige Hanson in the first round. Golliher bounced back with a thrilling 6-7 (7), 6-2, 15-13 come-from-behind victory over La Follette’s Leyna Hegge and then she took care of McFarland’s Bailee Judd 6-3, 6-2.
The Norskies’ No. 2 singles player Kaiya Hegarty had one win on Saturday. After falling 6-4, 6-1 to Memorial’s Amy Yao and 7-5, 6-3 to Madison East’s Elsa Marley, Hegarty closed out the day with a 6-3, 6-1 triumph over Sun Prairie’s Katie Thompson.
At No. 1 doubles, DeForest’s tandem of Toni Shields and Evie Weinstock fell 6-1, 6-4 to McFarland’s Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn and 6-2, 6-1 to Stoughton’s Mikayla Wheeler and Sierra Bergman before finishing the day with a 5-7, 6-1, 10-2 come-from-behind win over Madison East’s Sitara Ihlenfield and Caitlyn Foster.
Marin Catencamp and Carley O’Connor were at No. 3 doubles for the Norskies. After falling 6-2, 6-3 to La Follette’s Cherish Scott and Zoe Papadoulos in the first round and 6-3, 6-3 to Monona Grove’s Leah Plourd and Bella Nuon in the second round, Catencamp and O’Connor defeated Madison East’s Danielle Buhler and Melkiya Hirekatur 6-1, 6-1.
The Norskies will make their home debut on Aug. 19. Oregon, Sauk Prairie and Sheboygan North will come to town for a quadrangular at 9 a.m.