Taking on Milton at home on Thursday, the DeForest High School girls’ tennis team whitewashed Milton 7-0, winning all the singles matches in straight sets.
Joanna Wells defeated Milton’s Romy Khoury 6-2, 6-0 in No. 1 singles play, while Kaiya Hegarty downed Annika Ahlstrom 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Grace Galbraith was dominant in a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Hannah Kim at No. 3 singles, with Carley O’Connor completing the singles sweep with a 6-1, 6-0 win against Kate Bucklin.
In doubles action, Toni Shields and Evi Weinstock won at No. 1, scoring a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Amanda Cudziovic an Abby Kueng. Ashley Hegarty and Ellee Bierman won 6-1, 1-0 at No. 2 doubles, as Marin Catencamp and Sophia Golliher dispatching Ava Senger and Amelia Urbik 6-2, 6-0.
DeForest competes at the Badger – East Conference tournament on Friday at Fort Atkinson.