DeForest Cecile Fuchs, a sophomore at Edgewood College, has been named the 2021 Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) Women's Tennis Player of the Year.
The NACC recently announced its major awards and all-conference team for the 2021 season.
Ali Schmidt of Wisconsin Lutheran College was recognized as the NACC Women's Tennis Freshman of the Year, while Edgewood head coach Bubba Schultz was selected NACC Women's Tennis Coach of the Year for the fourth year in a row.
Fuchs was 23-7 overall this fall, as she posted a 13-2 mark in singles play, including an 11-1 record at the No. 1 position and an 8-0 mark in NACC play. Fuchs also posted a pair of victories in the main singles draw at the ITA Midwest Region Championships, reaching the round of 32.
In doubles play, she was 10-4 paired primarily with Ally Verbauwhede. They went 9-4 with an 8-3 mark at the No. 1 position and a 7-0 mark against NACC competition. Fuchs and Verbauwhede also went 1-1 at the ITA regional.
Fuchs, who was named NACC Women's Tennis Freshman of the Year last spring, is the fourth Edgewood Eagle to be named NACC Player of the Year, following Morgan Wilson (2014), Anna Miles (2015), and Sydney Verbauwhede (2020-21).
All-Conference Team Announced
The 2021 All-NACC Women's Tennis Team has also been announced. The team was voted on by the league's head coaches. Concordia Wisconsin led the way with five singles players and two doubles tandems being recognized. Illinois Tech is represented by three singles players and two doubles tandems, while Edgewood placed three singles players and doubles team on the list and Wisconsin Lutheran had two singles players and a doubles tandem honored.
A total of nine players were honored by inclusion on both the singles and doubles lists, including Fuchs and Verbauwhede of Edgewood.