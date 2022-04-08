Three singles victories and two doubles wins highlighted the DeForest boys’ tennis team’s season-opening triangular meet Tuesday, April 5, at Whitewater.
Owen Horton dispatched Whitewater’s John Chan in straight sets 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Hadley Jones blanked Whitewater’s Keith Camron 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles to open play.
Facing Monroe’s Ethan Towne in the next round, Horton dropped a tough three-setter, falling 1-6, 7-6, 5-10.
Jones went 2-0 on the day for the Norskies, defeating Monroe’s Gavin Eckerman 6-3, 6-0.
In doubles play, DeForest’s No. 2 tandem of Oliver Anderson and Braden Kaste came up with a straight sets victory, beating Whitewater’s Hector Rodriguez and Ben McCullough 6-1, 7-6.
At No. 3 doubles, the Norski pairing of Tyler Machotka and Kallo Wahmhoff downed Whitewater’s Davin Parboteeah and Yovanni Rojas-Reyes 7-5, 6-2.
The Norskies have a handful of starters returning from the 2021 team, including Horton, Anderson, Trey Christianson, Phillip McCloskey, Carver Nelson and Michael Szudor.
With regard to team scores, Monroe totaled 13 points, while the Norskies finished with five and Whitewater had three.
“We are excited for the season to start,” said DeForest Head Coach Amy Gavin.
The Norskies were slated to take part in an invitational at Mukwonago today – Friday, April 8 – and Saturday, April 9.
