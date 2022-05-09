Owen Horton went 3-0 at No. 1 singles, as the DeForest boys’ tennis team endured two straight days of competition.
After a dual meet at Stoughton on Tuesday, May 3, was postponed until May 12, the Norskies hosted Milton on Friday, May 6, and lost a close one 4-3.
DeForest won three out of four singles matches, with Horton outlasting Reid Washkoviak 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-5 and Hadley Jones doing likewise at No. 2 singles, defeating Colton Waltz 2-6, 7-5, 10-4.
Phillip McCloskey won in straight sets at No. 3 singles by a 6-4, 6-4 score.
However, DeForest’s Tyler Machotka dropped tough three-setter at No. 4 singles 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.
At No. 3 doubles, Norski tandem Kallo Wahmhoff and Riley Trost fell 4-6, 6-1, 10-7.
Stoughton Invite
DeForest was one of four teams to score in double figures, as Oregon took first with 17 points.
Milton was the runner-up with 14, with the Norskies taking third with 11 and Stoughton placing fourth with 10.
Janesville Parker (seven), Sauk Prairie and Grafton (six), and Jefferson (five) rounded out the scoring.
Horton won both of his matches for DeForest, rolling over Grafton’s Ben Anciaux 6-1, 6-1, and then cruising past Washkoviak again 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 2 singles, Jones dropped his first match, but came back to blank Sauk Prairie’s Caden Campbell 6-0,6-0.
McCloskey had a big day at No. 3 singles, easing past Jefferson’s Jacob Jurcek 6-1, 6-0, and battling to upend Oregon’s Samuel Halverson 2-6, 6-2, 10-7. Machotka only dropped two games in winning both of his matches at No. 4 singles, shutting out Sauk Prairie’s Ivo Graber 6-0, 6-0 to open and then winning 6-0, 6-2 over Jefferson’s Ivan Perez.
In doubles play, the Norskies’ No. 1 team of Oliver Anderson and Michael Szudor went 1-1, scratching and clawing their way to a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7 win over Jefferson’s Zephyr Marek and Cole Huebel.
At No. 3 doubles, DeForest’s Michael Martinelli and Ethan Piontek defeated Stoughton’s Mason Frye and Brady Wethel 6-0, 6-2, and followed that up with a 4-6, 6-1, 10-3 win over Grafton’s Jack Wilkins and Henry Deblaey.
DeForest will take part in an invitational at Waunakee on Friday, May 13, to get ready for the conference tournament on Friday, May 20, at Fort Atkinson.