Tight matches just didn’t go their way.
In three dual meets, the DeForest High School girls’ tennis team lost by identical 6-1 scores this past week.
Referring specifically to the McFarland match on Aug. 30, Norskies Head Coach Kristin Pachal said, “We had a lot of close matches that we probably should have pulled out. We will get better at that as they gain some experience in it.”
DeForest will travel to Waunakee on Thursday, before heading to Stoughton on Tuesday.
Check online for information on the team’s performance at the Stoughton Invite.
McFarland 6, DeForest 1
“This match seemed to set the trend for the week,” said Pachal, as the Norskies’ only win came at No. 2 doubles.
Ellee Bierman and Ashley Hegarty defeated McFarland’s Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt 6-3, 6-4, but DeForest lost all four singles matches in straight sets.
“I was really pleased with my No. 2 doubles team of Bierman/A. Hegarty,” said Pachal. “They did a nice job of controlling their match from start to finish. When we see McFarland again at subsectionals, hopefully we’ll have some different results.”
The Norskies also fell at Nos. 1 and 3 doubles.
Watertown 6, DeForest 1
Kaiya Hegarty grinded out a tough 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 victory for the Norskies’ lone win at No. 2 singles on Aug. 31.
“I was pleased to see her take that win in a hard-fought three-setter,” said Pachal.
There were opportunities for DeForest to come away with more wins, as DeForest’s No. 2 doubles team of Ashley Hegarty and Bierman dropped a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 decision.
Another close one that didn’t go the Norskies’ way was the No. 4 singles match, where Sophia Golliher fell 7-6 (3), 6-3.
“Watertown is always a solid team, and we just didn’t measure up today,” said Pachal. “We had some close matches, and we will see Watertown twice more this season and hopefully, we’ll see some different results.”
Monona Grove 6, DeForest 1
A change in the Norskies’ lineup paid off on Thursday, Sept. 2, with a win at No. 3 doubles.
“Monona Grove is tough this year,” said Pachal. “Although we lost this week, I am encouraged to see that for each match, we had a different flight win.”
Playing for the first time together, Marin Catencamp and Golliher teamed up for a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles for DeForest, while Monona Grove dropped only seven games in sweeping all four singles matches.