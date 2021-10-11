The season is over for the DeForest High School girls’ tennis team.
After taking third at the Stoughton subsectional, the Norskies advanced two doubles teams to the Lake Geneva sectional on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
The No. 2 doubles team of Ashley Hegarty and Ellee Bierman and the No. 3 doubles tandem of Marin Catencamp and Sophia Golliher performed well, according to DeForest Head Coach Kristin Pachal, and placed fourth.
“It was a really fun season,” said Pachal. “Different girls stepped up throughout the season to pull out wins. I thoroughly enjoyed coaching this group of girls, and we are a pretty young team. So, I look forward to many of them coming back next season to play. We will miss our seniors – Evi Weinstock, Toni Shields, Ashley Hegarty and Ellee Bierman.”
At subsectionals, Bierman and Ashley Hegarty defeated Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt 7-6 (3), 6-3, and they beat Oregon’s Kimberly Urban and Emma Yeakley 6-4 , 3-6 , 6-3.
Catencamp and Golliher combined to beat Oregon’s Kristelle Sommers and Katherine Stoneman 6-2, 6-4. They then downed Sun Prairie’s Leah Schroeder and Lexa Bryant 6-4 , 6-2.
Meanwhile, Weinstock and Shields lost to Watertown’s Jacey Smith and Taylor Wruck 6-1, 6-2 in No. 1 doubles action.
DeForest was able to get a couple of wins in singles play, too. At No. 3 singles, Grace Galbraith took out Madison LaFollette’s Phelps McGuire 6-4, 6-0, before falling to Watertown’s Lily Oiler 6-1, 6-3.
Kaiya Hegarty competed at No. 2 singles, cruising past Watertown’s Addison Kuenzi 6-1, 6-3, but also lost to Madison LaFollette’s Emily Zamber 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in a tough three-setter.
In sectional play, Bierman and Ashley Hegarty were beaten by Janesville Craig’s Eni Agollari and Karyssa Norland 6-2, 6-1 and Badger High’s Jaiden Lauer and Cameryn Heckel 6-3, 6-1.
As for Catencamp and Golliher, they battled Badger High’s Kate McCann and Ava Ballet before falling 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Catencamp and Golliher also took Watertown’s Lily Gifford and Sophia Mattke to three sets in a 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 loss.