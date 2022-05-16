After four matches in four days, the DeForest boys’ tennis team could use a break.
The Norskies get a week off before taking part in the Badger Conference tournament on Friday, May 20, at Fort Atkinson.
A 4-3 win over Stoughton on Thursday, May 12, was a shot in the arm, as the Norskies won three singles matches.
DeForest’s Hadley Jones defeated Nathan Eppler 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, as Phillip McCloskey downed Isaac Ringen by the same score at No. 3 singles. Tyler Machotka had an easier time of it at No. 4 singles, winning 6-0, 6-1.
The decisive match came at No. 3 doubles, where Ethan Piontek and Michael Martinelli blanked Mason Frye and Brandon Vaage 6-0, 6-0.
Two days earlier, the Norskies edged Beaver Dam 4-3, sweeping all four singles matches. Owen Horton led the charge, winning 6-2, 6-4 over Colin Fister at No. 1 singles. All three of the rest of DeForest’s singles players also won by straight sets, with Jones taking the No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-2, McCloskey rolling to a 6-0, 6-0 decision, and Machotka blowing out Christopher Braker 6-0, 6-2.
At a quadrangular hosted by Waunakee on Friday, the Norskies lost to Madison East 4-3, but beat Sauk Prairie 5-2.
Again, in defeating the Eagles, DeForest took all four singles matches, winning Nos. 1-3 in straight sets, while the Norskies were awarded a default at No. 4 singles.
Horton scored a big win over Ayden Wildman at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-3, while Jones dropped only one game at No. 2 singles. McCloskey won 6-3, 6-2, as Martinelli and Piontek defeated Adam Kaukl and Ivo Graber 6-0, 6-0.
The difference against Madison West was that Horton fell at No. 1 singles in a tough three-setter by a score of 6-2, 1-6, 10-7. Jones, McCloskey and Machotka won in straight sets, as DeForest lost all three doubles matches.