featured hot Girls Golf DeForest finishes 10th in girls' golf at Watertown Invite By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com plindblad Author email Aug 14, 2022 Aug 14, 2022 Updated 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With two meets in two days, the DeForest girls’ golf team is off and running in 2022.After resting up Sunday, the Norskies are back in action on Monday, Aug. 15, the Norskies host Beaver Dam at the Lake Windsor Country Club.Competing on Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Watertown Country Club, DeForest finished 10th as a team with a score of 431.Norski Head Coach Scott Siemion said the Norskies “… did an admirable job for the first event.”Seimion added, “Players had certain expectations and although we did not score as well as hoped, [it] gave us great direction for where we need to focus our attention.”Pacing the Norskies, Avery Meek fired a 97, with Sam Mau scoring a 102. Tayrn Loomis finished with a 114, as Kat Baumgart carded a 118 and Lilly Sachtjen collected a 123.The next day, DeForest traveled to the Reedsburg Country Club and had to deal with inclement weather.“Yesterday was a long one... but the Norskies survived the rain, cold, darkness and a six-hour, 40-minute round in the Reedsburg Two-Person Scramble,” said Siemion.Mau and Sami Badauf went 48-48 for a 96, while Meek and Mya Hansen finished 48-44 to card a 92 and Loomis and Sachtjen shot 52-43 for a 95.Stevens Point took the top spot as a team, finishing with a score of 67. Tomah was right behind SPASH with a 68, while Waunakee’s 69 was good enough for third.Later next week, Deforest welcomes Waunakee to the Lake Windsor Country Club on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Poynette woman faces federal charges for handgun straw purchase DeForest man charged with OWI-6 after Madison police respond to report of gunshot fired at vehicle Windsor Village Board approves site plan for 55-plus housing development 15-year-old from DeForest connected to Lodi burglary DeForest Village Board approves annexation of nearly 124 acres from town of Vienna Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin