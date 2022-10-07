Catencamp and Golliher headed to state!

DeForest’s #1 doubles team of Marin Catencamp (10) and Sophia Golliher (10) earned a trip to the WIAA Division 1 State Girls Tennis Tournament by virtue of their performance at the Stoughton Sectional. Look here for more information on how Norski players did at subsectionals and sectionals.

 Contributed

DeForest’s No. 1 doubles tandem downed Elkhorn’s Lauryn Krober and Peyton Williams in the opener of the Stoughton Sectional, winning 6-3, 6-3. That was enough to earn Catencamp and Golliher a spot in the state tournament.