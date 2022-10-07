Marin Catencamp and Sophia Golliher punched their tickets to the WIAA Division 1 State Girls’ Tennis Tournament.
DeForest’s No. 1 doubles tandem downed Elkhorn’s Lauryn Krober and Peyton Williams in the opener of the Stoughton Sectional, winning 6-3, 6-3. That was enough to earn Catencamp and Golliher a spot in the state tournament.
“This has been a great team to coach, and I'm excited for Marin and Sophia to go to state and experience that tournament, as well as to get almost our entire lineup back for next year,” said Norski Head Coach Kristin Pachal.
The state tournament starts Thursday, Oct. 13, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
It didn’t matter that Catencamp and Golliher lost their next two matches. After losing a tough three-setter to Sun Prairie East’s Reagan Schwartzer and Grace Kramschuster 6-3, 3-6, 10-7, Catencamp and Golliher ended up taking fourth at sectionals after a 6-4 6-4 loss to Monona Grove’s Kate Walsh and Riley Perkins.
As a team, DeForest took third with 26 points, as Elkhorn (43) and McFarland (33) placed first and second, respectively.
“We entered cectionals in third place, and we played well enough to hang onto that spot,” said Pachal. “I was so proud of all the girls for their play in postseason play as well as the rest of the season. One of our strengths is our depth. We can get wins at any flight – there is no one player that is carrying the team.”
The postseason journey for Catencamp and Golliher, both sophomores, and the rest of the DeForest team began at subsectionals on Monday at Sun Prairie West, as DeForest advanced four flights to sectionals.
Chloe Knutson, DeForest’s No. 1 singles player, lost her first-round match at subsectionals 6-3, 6-0 to Watertown’s Lily Oiler.
At No. 2 singles, Kaiya Hegarty won her first-round match, cruising past Sun Prairie East’s Nicole Everson 6-1, 6-0. Hegarty then ran into a tough customer, as McFarland’s Anita Liu scored a 6-4, 6-0 victory.
Joanna Wells, another sophomore, won both of her matches at subsectionals, defeating Watertown’s Ava Ashenfelter 6-2, 6-2 and Monona Grove’s Marissa Light 5-7, 7-6 (3), 10-2 in round two.
“This was a great match for Joanna – she had lost to Marissa three times during the season,” said Pachal. “I guess the fourth time was the charm. She advanced to sectionals where she won her first match against Riley Vaughn, of Elkhorn, 2-6, 6-2, 10-7. She lost her finals match to take second place against Anna Maudlin of McFarland 6-2, 6-2.
DeForest senior Grace Galbraith finished her career in style, winning both of her matches at subsectionals. The first was a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Monona Grove’ Bella Nuon, and in the second, Galbraith rolled to. 6-2, 6-2 win over Watertown’s Maddy Braatz.
Moving on to sectionals, Galbraith won in straight sets over Milton’s Hannah Kim 6-4, 6-4, but in the finals, she fell to McFarland’s Kylie Meinholdt 6-1, 6-0 to take second.
“Grace Galbraith will be missed next year as she graduates,” said Pachal. “She has done such a nice job for us this year, playing where we need her and pulling out wins.”
Catencamp and Golliher won their match at subsectionals 6-2, 6-2,
The No. 2 team of Lily Finnegan, a sophomore, and Carley O'Connor won their first match at subsectionals against a Sun Prairie East team 6-0, 6-1, before taking a three-setter against a tandem from Beaver Dam.
“At sectionals, Finnegan and O’Connor played (Lauren) Model and (Allison) Sankbeil of Stoughton, who they played twice during the regular season with split results,” Pachal said. “As like their other matches, they were very even but eventually ended up losing 6-3, 3-6, 12-10. They won their third-place match against (Makenzie) Badula/(Brookelyn) Robbins of McFarland 6-3, 7-6 (5), 10-5.”
Juniors Eliza Volz and Reanna Schmidt emerged victorious in their first-round match against
A Madison LaFollette team 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3 doubles. Volz and Schmidt lost their second match to (Stella) Blau/(Mia) Mistele of McFarland 6-1, 6-0.