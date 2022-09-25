It took a total team effort, but the DeForest girls’ tennis team finished second in the Badger East Conference, after placing third overall in the Badger Conference tournament.
“I am absolutely thrilled with both of these results – and I am so proud of the girls,” said Kristin Pachal, head coach of the Norskies’ girls’ tennis team. “We handled this tournament the same way we've handled the rest of the season – everyone doing their part.”
Getting off to a good start on Friday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium was crucial, with play continuing then into Saturday.
“We went into the tournament with the goal of every girl winning in the first round,” said Pachal. “We met that goal. Every single flight made the second round. It turned out it made a difference in the final results as they all contributed points to our final score.”
Chloe Knutson rolled past Portage’s Hannah Kallungi in the first round, winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. A more difficult assignment awaited her in the second round in the form of Monona Grove’s Eliza Martin.
“She had been defeated by Eliza during the season, but after a three-hour marathon match, she came out with the win 7-6, 4-6, 10-6 to earn her place on the second day,” said Pachal. “She ended up with a solid third-place finish after being seeded No. 6.”
Another upset occurred at No. 2 singles, where Kaiya Hegarty downed Stoughton’s Malia Rippe 6-0, 6-3.
“Kaiya Hegarty at No. 2 singles played an absolutely awesome second-round match against Caroline Lee (Waunakee) and beat her 6-2, 6-1,” said Pachal. “She had lost to her in a three-set match during season so this was a solid win for her. She ended up with a fourth-place finish after being seeded fifth.”
Joanna Wells had little trouble with her first two matches at No. 3 singles, dropping only two games in winning her first two matches in straight sets.
“Joanna Wells sailed through the first day and lost her first match on the second day to put her in the match for third-place,” said Pachal. “She ended up winning a tough match against Lucy Herlitzka from Madison Edgewood 6-4, 7-6 to capture third place.”
DeForest’s utility player, Grace Galbraith, emerged victorious in her first two matches at No. 4 singles, defeating Bella Nuon, of Monona Grove, 6-1, 6-1 and Sauk Prairie’s Ava Shimpach 7-6 (1), 6-1.
“Grace Galbraith at 4 singles, has been such a team player this year,” said Pachal. “She has played 2 singles, 3 singles and 4 singles this season – and was undefeated going into this season. She ended up losing [Saturday] morning to Ryan Hoopes of Waunakee. This put her in the third-place round. She wavered a little against Ansley Shelfland of Baraboo but made a strong comeback, to also take a third-place finish.”
Galbraith won by a score of 6-7, 6-0, 12-10.
At No. 1 doubles, DeForest’s Marin Catencamp and Sophia Gollier beat Beaver Dam’s Ida De Vries and Emily Biel 6-3, 6-4, but ran into a buzzsaw in the second round.
“The No. 1 dubs combo of Marin Catencamp and Sophia Golliher had a good win over Beaver Dam in the first round but then came up against a tough doubles team from Edgewood – just getting edged 7-5, 7-5,” said Pachal.
Lily Finnegan and Carley O’Connor cruised to a 6-1, 6-4 win in the opening round over Watertown’s Abby Murray and Alora Thomas and rolled past Fort Atkinson’s Maya Nysted and Leah Kincaid 6-2, 6-3 to finish their first day.
“The No. 2 doubles team of Lily Finnegan and Carley O'Connor also had a strong showing on the first day, defeating Watertown and Fort Atkinson teams,” said Pachal. “They had a rough second day, first losing to Waunakee and finally to Stoughton in a close match to take fourth place.”
Pachal reported that DeForest’s No. 3 doubles team of Eliza Volz and Reanna Schmidt “… also won a convincing match their first round against Monroe,” beating Elly Beckman and Brooke Hanson 6-3, 6-2.
“Unfortunately, they came up against a strong Waunakee team in the second round and ended up losing to them, although they played a very good match against them,” said Pachal.