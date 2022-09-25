It took a total team effort, but the DeForest girls’ tennis team finished second in the Badger East Conference, after placing third overall in the Badger Conference tournament.

“I am absolutely thrilled with both of these results – and I am so proud of the girls,” said Kristin Pachal, head coach of the Norskies’ girls’ tennis team. “We handled this tournament the same way we've handled the rest of the season – everyone doing their part.”