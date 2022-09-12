Despite wins at Nos. 1 and 4 singles, the DeForest girls’ tennis team lost to rival Waunakee in a dual meet on Thursday, Sept. 8.
The Norskies then went 2-1 at the Waunakee Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10.
In a 5-2 loss to Waunakee, Chloe Knutson dispatched Anna Loken at No. 1 singles 7-5, 6-1, and Gaibraith defeated Ryan Hoopes 6-1, 6-2. The Warriors swept all three doubles matches.
At the Waunakee Invite, Madison Memorial downed DeForest 5-2, with Norski wins coming at Nos. 2 and 3 singles. Kaiya Hegarty beat Amy Yao at No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-1, while Joanna Wells scored a 6-0, 6-3 decision over Ellen Bach at No. 3 singles.
Winning three singles matches, the Norskies downed West De Pere, with Hegerty taking the No. 2 singles battle 6-0, 7-6 (2), Wells defeating Grace Johnson 6-1, 7-6 (13) at No. 3 singles and Reanna Schmidt taking a 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles.
Lily Finnegan and Carley O’Connor teamed up for a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 2 doubles, while Marin Catencamp and Sophia Golliher cruising past Cadence Dugre and Laura Sullivan 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.
In another 5-2 match, the Norskies lost to Verona, as Hegerty won by a score of 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 singles and Galbraith outlasted Anna Daleboux 6-2, 5-7, 10-5 at No. 3 singles.
Slated to host Stoughton on Tuesday, Sept. 13, DeForest travels to Milton on Thursday, Sept. 15, and returns home to host Beaver Dam on Monday, Sept. 19.
DeForest 6, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 1
At No. 1 singles, Knutson topped Sierra Jelinek 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 to lead the Norskies to a dual meet win.