Volley for a winner
DeForest’s Lily Finnegan hits a volley for a winner in the Norskies’ dual meet on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at home against Stoughton.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

After a late start, the DeForest girls’ tennis team ended up playing Stoughton under the lights at home on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The Norskies didn’t mind, as they scratched and clawed their way to a 5-2 Badger East Conference dual meet victory.