After a late start, the DeForest girls’ tennis team ended up playing Stoughton under the lights at home on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The Norskies didn’t mind, as they scratched and clawed their way to a 5-2 Badger East Conference dual meet victory.
“The No. 3 dubs team of Eliza Volz and Reanna Schmidt were the first off the court after a decisive win over Stoughton,” said Kristin Pachal. “We also won quick matches at Nos. 1 and 2 singles – Chloe Knutson and Kaiya Hegarty, respectively, were able to defeat their opponents in short order. All of them played really solid matches.”
Volz and Schmidt cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Allison Kolberg and Allia Taamallah, while Knutson and Hegarty defeated Samantha Weber and Malia Rippe, respectively, by similar scores.
At No. 2 doubles, Lily Finnegan and Carley O’Connor also got a win.
“The No. 2 dubs team of Finnegan and O'Connor pulled through with a 7-5, 7-5 win to seal our team's victory,” said Pachal. “Grace Galbraith played No. 3 singles for us tonight, and she really put in the time. Finally, after a three-hour match, where she dropped the first set, she came back to win in a second-set tiebreaker and finished her opponent off with a win in the tie-breaker set.”
The final score for Galbraith was 3-6, 7-6 (9), 10-6.
“We sat at three wins for a while while 1 dubs battled and eventually lost in three hard-fought sets,” said Pachal.