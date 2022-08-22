Kaiya Hegarty saved the day for the DeForest girls tennis team.
In her No. 2 singles match on Friday against La Crosse Central’s Allison Culp, Hegarty battled to a 6-1, 6-7(5), 12-10 victory that proved to be the difference in the Norskies’ 4-3 team win over Central.
“We started the day at LaCrosse Logan. The girls did a great job of doing what we had worked on in practice, and they took care of their match,” said DeForest Head Coach Kristin Pachal. “We then moved onto La Crosse Central. Central was tough – especially in doubles. Hegarty was able to pull out a tough win at No. 2 singles to get us the win. All in all, it was a good day in La Crosse for us.”
Against Logan, DeForest rolled to a 7-0 decision, with Chloe Knutson rallying for a 2-6, 6-2, 10-5 win at No. 1 singles over Norah Hofland. Grace Galbraith won by default at No. 2 singles, with Carley O’Connor and Lily Finnegan winning in straight sets by scores of 6-1, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-2, respectively.
All three Norski doubles teams also won in straight sets, as Hegarty teamed with Joanna Wells to down Logan’s Madeline Loh and Bryn Moore 6-0, 6-0. Marin Catencamp and Sophia Golliher cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles, while Elizabeth Volz and Reanna Schmidt notched a 6-2, 6-0 decision at No. 3 doubles.
Central didn’t go down so easily, with Hegarty’s win the difference. DeForest’s Joanna Wells defeated Kendall Blanco at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0, while Galbraith took care of Ahnn Loung 6-3, 6-0.
In doubles play, Schmidt and Volz got DeForest’s lone win, blanking Lila Fruehling and Anni Ford 6-0 6-0.
The meet was supposed to go two days, but DeForest only played on Friday due to inclement weather.