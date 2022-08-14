Wells, Krueger meet at the net
Joanna Wells (left) and Sophia Krueger (right) meet at the net during a recent DeForest girls’ tennis team practice. The Norskies opened the season on Saturday at the Dane County Invite and Wells placed third in No. 3 singles.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The Dane County Invite ended early, due to rain.

Before it was washed out, two singles players and one of the doubles tandems for the DeForest girls’ tennis team earned third-place finishes in the Norskies’ first event of the 2022 season.