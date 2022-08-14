The Dane County Invite ended early, due to rain.
Before it was washed out, two singles players and one of the doubles tandems for the DeForest girls’ tennis team earned third-place finishes in the Norskies’ first event of the 2022 season.
The Dane County Invite ended early, due to rain.
Before it was washed out, two singles players and one of the doubles tandems for the DeForest girls’ tennis team earned third-place finishes in the Norskies’ first event of the 2022 season.
“It is an eight-team invite and a first test of your line-up,” said Kristin Pachal, DeForest’s head coach. “Often there are a lot of changes that occur during the season, but it’s a great warm-up opportunity.”
The invitational was held in Monona, with matches played at Ahuska Park and Madison La Follette.
At No. 2 singles, Kaiya Hegarty won two of her three matches to take third, defeating Sun Prairie East’s Nicole Everson 6-1, 6-3. Bouncing back after a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Monona Grove’s Ava Lee in round two, Hegarty swept Madison Memorial’s Amy Yao in straight sets 6-3 6-1 in the third-place match.
In two of her three matches, Norski No. 3 singles player Joanna Wells won in straight sets, opening the meet with a 6-1, 6-0 demolition of Madison East’s Daniella Buhler Vale and ending it with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Stoughton’s Eve Wevley in the battle for third. Wells almost pulled off a win in her second-round match but dropped a tough three-setter to Monona Grove’s Marissa Light 5-7, 6-4, 10-6.
Chloe Knutson was slated to take on Monona Grove’s Eliza Martin for third place at No. 1 singles, but that’s when the rains came. Knutson beat McFarland’s Anita Liu 7-6 (4), 6-4, before losing to Sun Prairie East’s Annalise Yang 6-0, 6-0.
“DeForest did pretty well – our last match ended up being pulled because of rain but had that finished, we would have finished right in the middle of the teams,” said Pachal. “I was very pleased with how the kids performed.”
Reanna Schmidt finished fifth to round out singles play for DeForest, as she outlasted Stoughton’s Emerson Hubert 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 and La Follette’s Cherish Scott 6-4, 4-6, 10-8. All three of Schmidt’s matches went three sets at No. 4 singles.
Lily Finnegan and Carley O’Connor played No. 2 doubles for the Norskies, winning by a score of 6-2, 6-3 against La Follette’s Gabby Griffin and Emma Dickrell and then taking the third-place match 7-5, 6-1 over Sun Prairie East’s Ashley Bedner and Leah Schroeder.
DeForest’s No. 1 doubles team of Sophia Golliher and Marin Catencamp rebounded from a 7-5, 6-4 loss in the opening round to down Madison East’s Tess McGlenn and Kalena Petterson 6-1, 6-1 and McFarland’s Sadie Witt and Linnea Sandine 6-3, 6-2 to garner fifth place.
Next up for DeForest is a home quadrangular meet on Tuesday, Aug. 16, with Oregon, Sauk Prairie and Sun Prairie West.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.