After sitting out last year due to injury, Chloe Knutson is back for the DeForest girls’ tennis team, with a chance to be part of the singles lineup. The Norskies will look to challenge Waunakee and Monona Grove in the Badger Conference.
Members of the DeForest girls’ tennis team is battle-hardened and ready to take on the competition in 2022.
“We are going to be a young team, with only one senior returning to the varsity lineup,” said Norskies Head Coach Kristin Pachal. “Although the girls are young, there is going to be some great, experienced players. The girls have been working really hard in the offseason, logging lots of hours of tennis and I think we'll see some strong results due to this dedication.”
Four letterwinners have departed from the 2021 team, but six are back. Expect the Norskies’ singles lineup to be formidable.
“I think we will have a really strong singles lineup this year,” said Pachal. “There are quite a few strong singles players coming up – more than we have spots. This provides us the opportunity to develop a really deep lineup.”
But, Pachal has some work to do in putting together DeForest’s doubles teams. All four of the Norskies’ seniors from last year played doubles.
“We have a lot of talent on our team, some really enthusiastic kids coming in, but we will need to work hard on developing some strong doubles teams,” said Pachal.
But that singles’ crew is loaded, as Johanna Welles, Kaiya Hegarty, Grace Galbraith and Carley O’Connor are all back for DeForest. Additionally, Chloe Knutson, who was injured last year, is ready to challenge for one of the top singles spots with the Norskies.
Pachal said of Knutson, “It will be great to see what she can do.”
In her 11th year coaching DeForest, Pachel feels the Norskies can challenge the Badger Conference’s best.
“I think we will be a tough conference contender this year – although Waunakee and Monona Grove are always really tough teams to beat, it seems they are strong every single year,” said Pachal. “I strongly believe that we will be in the mix this year.”
Waunakee has dominated the conference in recent years, and the Warriors are the favorites again in the Badger Conference.
“Since they divided up the conference last year, and we have not had a chance to play the Badger Conference Tournament as a whole conference, I would say Waunakee will probably again come out on top but from there, it will be a scramble,” Pachal said.
But look out for the Norskies, who start the season on Saturday, Aug. 13 at an invitational in Monona. It starts at 8 a.m.