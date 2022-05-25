DeForest will be well-represented at the WIAA Division 1 track and field sectionals, slated to be held in Baraboo on Thursday, May 26.
The Norski boys are sending four relay teams, along with six individuals. On the girls’ side, Jocelyn Pickhardt and Stacy Kipkoskei is going in two events, while teammate Anna Szepieniec advanced in three, including both hurdle events and the triple jump.
All of them qualified for sectionals at the WIAA Division 1 regional hosted by DeForest on Monday, May 23. The top four places in each event advance to sectionals.
“Our aim at this stage of the season is to set a roster that has the most opportunities to advance to state, and then the sectional meet,” said Christopher Smith, head coach of the DeForest girls’ team. “I was a bit surprised at our team score in the end. Traditionally, our regional is one of the three toughest in the state. It's quite an accomplishment just to make the sectional meet. To be two points from runner-up in this regional is quite a day for our team. We had a couple of nice surprise qualifying spots and feel really good about everyone's chances on Thursday. So many emotions this time of year, tough to see some of our seniors who have given so much finish their careers out.”
Pickhardt won the 200-meter dash in 26.40, edging fellow Norski Esther Ekezie, who took second in 27.22. Pickhardt also placed first in the 400-meter run, finishing in 1:00.39.
Szepieniec, who is looking to defend her state title in the 300-meter hurdles, won that event in 45.64, while also taking second in the 100-meter hurdles in 14.89 and first in the triple jump (37’1.25”).
Kipkoskei placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (16.39) and second in the 300-meter hurdles (47.30) to qualify for sectionals in both events.
Meanwhile, Pickhardt and Szepieniec teamed with Ally Armstrong and Logan Peters to finish second in the 1,600-meter relay in 4:05.71 to advance out of the regional.
Esther Ekezie is also heading to sectionals in the shot put, after placing fourth (34’4.75”). She’ll be joined by Miranda Manghera, who took second in the discus (107’9”).
In the team standings, the DeForest girls placed third with 114 points, while the boys finished fifth with 90. Madison Memorial won the girls division, totaling 137 points, as the Verona boys topped the field with 128.50.
“We had a great turnout of support from the community for the regional meet we were hosting,” said Joe Parker, head coach of the Norski boys. “Our guys rebounded well from the Conference Meet. Getting all four relays through speaks to the depth of quality that we have in the sprints.”
Aydin Kelliher cruised to victory in the 100-meter dash for DeForest, winning in 11.48. Teammate Caleb Ekezie took second in the 400-meter run in 50.85, while Rogitha Luecke placed third in the 110-meter hurdles to move on, turning in a time of 16.19.
Two Norski pole vaulters advanced, as Isaiah Bauer took first by clearing 12’6” and Avrey Pierick went 11’0” to place third.
DeForest’s Cameron Bendixen is a double qualifier, as he won the shot put (48’5.5”) and took second in the discus (130’2”).
“Cam Bendixen had a career night, winning the shot and posting an additional PR in the discus,” said Parker.
The Norski 400-meter relay group of Samuel Piontek, Dillon Sommers, Bryan Sels and Kelliher raced to second in 44.59, while Piontek, Sells, Kelliher and Parker Rogalla were runners-up in the 800-meter relay in 1:32.52.
In the 1,600-meter relay, Piontek, Sommers, Caleb Ekezie and Rogalla took fourth in 3:33.41, with the 3,200-meter relay team of Elijah Pabon, Alexander Bodie, Dylan King and Joe Huber taking third in 8:32.68.
Conference meet
A depleted Norski boys’ squad was unable to put its best foot forward.
“Third place was a disappointing place to be at the conference meet,” said Parker. “We had a couple of injuries and miscues that really left us in a hole that we could not overcome as a team. Individuals were taxed with multiple rounds of prelims and finals in individual events and that took its toll towards the end of the meet as well. It was really nice to have multiple conference champions in the pole vault (Isaiah Bauer), the 4x200 (Piontek, Sels, Rogalla, and Kelliher) and the 4x400 (Dylan King, Rogalla, Sommers and Caleb Ekezie).”
Meanwhile, the DeForest girls did better than expected in some respects.
“The girls really stepped up on meet day,” said Smith. “We scored more than projected in nine of the 18 events to total 24 points over what we had planned for. From that end, we did our part in maximizing our depth. We were counting on a bit more assistance from some other teams and that didn't materialize so we ended up a handful short of the title.”
The Norski girls took second.
“Finishing runner-up in the conference is bittersweet,” said Smith. “We can be proud of how we performed and our score, and at the same time it's okay to be disappointed in not winning.”
There were individuals who shined.
“The team leaned heavily on a few multi event athletes, and they came through when we needed them,” said Smith. “Anna Szepieniec's four event titles equals former athlete Val Larson's four. Anna surprised the field when she easily outdistanced the long jump competition to win an event she had only done a few times this season. Senior Jocie Pickhardt and junior Esther Ekezie each ran a heavy load of five races each. Jocie ran inspired races to earn the conference championship in both the 200- and 400-meter dashes. All of our girls who competed contributed in their own unique roles to collectively create our success. Whether they pushed a teammate to a higher finish, scored one point or ten, they were all equally important for this meet.”