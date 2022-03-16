Introductions are in order.
With the Badger North Conference a thing of the past, the DeForest girls’ track and field team will get to know the rest of the newly configured Badger East this season.
“This is the first year of the new Badger East / West alignment,” said Norski Head Coach Christopher Smith. “Our East division teams are almost all new to us, with the exception of two holdovers from the former Badger North. We don’t know as much about some of the programs in our new Badger East. We do feel that there will be added event depth in the new configuration. This means there is more of a premium to have a few elite athletes if you are going to win a conference title.”
A year ago, the Norskies turned in one of its most impressive showings at sectionals in school history, sending two relays and five individuals to state. DeForest lost seven letter winners to graduation, but the Norskies return 10 this year, including junior hurdler Anna Szepieniec, who won the first state title ever for the DeForest girls last season.
She topped the field in the Division 1 300-meter hurdles at state a year ago, while also taking second in the triple jump.
Stacy Kipkoskei also reached state last year in the 300-meter hurdles. She ran sprints, hurdles, and middle-distance events as a freshman, while also helping out in relay events. As a junior, Miranda Manghera threw discus at state in 2021.
The state-qualifying 400-meter relay team from 2021 returns Jocelyn Pickhardt, Szepieniec and Logan Peters, with Carleen Snow having graduated. Snow also went to state in the pole vault. Morgan Hahn also competed at state for the Norskies last season and has since graduated.
Smith, who’s headed up the DeForest girls’ program since 1995, feels the Norskies are primed for another strong season.
“We expect our team to challenge for a top four finish within our conference,” said Smith. “Collectively we have to develop our new athletes into point getters if we are to accomplish our team goals. We graduated a ton of championship points. As with any team, we have to be healthy at the end of the season and realize consistent improvement throughout the season. Our numbers are good. Now we have to develop a number of our numbers to count in the big meets.”
Smith sees Waunakee and Monona Grove as the odds-on favorites to win the Badger East, with Stoughton as a possible dark horse. DeForest could also be in the mix, but the Norskies’ lack of experience in a few events could hold them back.
“We will be challenged to score in a few events early in the season,” said Smith.
By season’s end, the Norskies should be peaking.
“We have high level experience in a few event areas,” said Smith. “We’ll have to lean on those early as we develop our youth. A culture of work and dedication has become the expectation. We have high level leadership. All the girls in our program will benefit from the student role models we have on our team.”