Running into more bad weather, the DeForest track and field teams battled cold temperatures, rain, and strong breezes at the Badger Challenge in Portage.
The meet went on, and the Norski girls finished third with 86 points in team standings that were bunched close in the top four at the Tuesday, April 12.
“Despite windy and occasionally wet conditions, we had many season-best marks and a school record to boot,” said Christopher Smith, coach of the Norski girls’ team. “I like that we were within four points of winning a meet with 12 teams and didn't yet max out our lineup.”
As for the DeForest boys, they ended up ninth with 58 points.
“The guys continued to have a mix of experience at the meet. Some guys that will see the sectional meet and some that just needed an opportunity to start their season,” said Joe Parker, the DeForest boys’ coach.
The Norskies were scheduled to host a triangular meet on Tuesday, April 19, and then take part in an invitational at La Crosse Logan on Friday, April 22 and a triangular meet at Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, April 26.
Girls
Another week, another school record for Anna Szepieniec.
“No surprise for Anna Szepieniec to win the 300 hurdles, but her time, 45.51, was impressive, finishing into a wind and breaking her own school record in the process.”
Not surprisingly, Szepieniec also placed first in the 100-meter hurdles, running a time of 15.76. Stacy Kipkoskei also finished in the top five in the event, taking fifth in 18.40.
In the 300 hurdles, Kipkoskei placed second in 47.86.
Szepieniec also made an impact in the field events, winning the triple jump with a leap of 36-00.75.
One of the Norski relay teams stood out, as well, sending a message statewide.
“The 4x400 relay team of Ally Armstrong, Logan Peters, Jocie Pickhardt, and Anna Szepieniec ran an outstanding time of 4:11.54 to easily win the event and also post one of the top times currently in the state rankings,” said Parker. “I don't recall when we've ever run that kind of time this early in the season. This group has some lofty goals, and this was the first step in the process towards their goals.”
Two DeForest shot putters turned in strong performances, with Esther Ekezie finishing 12th with a throw of 28-10.75. Miranda Manghera ended up one spot behind Ekezie and also won the discus with a toss of 105-06.
“Senior Miranda Manghera came through in the discus throw with her season-best distance and top some other fine throwers,” said Smith. “All in all, it was an encouraging night for our team. We have much work in front of us, but I like where we are at.”
Also, Jocelyn Pickhardt took third in the 400-meter run in 1:04.06, while Lydia Bauer was fifth in the 800-meter run (2:35.81). The 800-meter relay team of Kipkoskei, Marit Manske, Lana Haynie, and Narianna Tagura also took fifth in 1:58.98. Meanwhile, DeForest’s 3,200-meter relay team of Erica Bodden, Quinn Aulik, Peters and Estelle Mehlum was fifth, running a time of 11:06.15.
Waunakee won the girls’ meet with 90 points, as Oregon took second with 87. Teams finishing behind DeForest included Mount Horeb (85), Stoughton (75), Edgewood (69), Baraboo (63.50), Reedsburg (48), Milton (34), Sauk Prairie (31), Beaver Dam (19.50) and Portage (11).
Boys
Better days are coming for the DeForest boys, as the Norskies get to full strength.
At the Badger Challenge, Oregon took the boys’ top spot with 81 points. Portage (80) was second, and Waunakee placed third with 76, Baraboo (68) was fourth, and Edgewood (66) took fifth. Taking sixth was Reedsburg (63.50), while Milton and Stoughton tied for seventh with 63 points.
Mount Horeb (44.50), Beaver Dam (21) and Sauk Prairie (18) finished behind DeForest.
Caleb Ekezie was runner-up in the 200-meter dash in a time of 23.65, with teammate Samuel Piontek placing fourth in 24.16.
In the 800-meter run, DeForest’s Jackson Grabowski took second in 2:01.56, while Rogitha Luecke placed third in the 110-meter hurdles (17.05) and second in the 300-meter hurdles (43.39).
“With that being said, Rogitha Luecke had really nice hurdle races,” said Parker. “Jackson Grabowski posted a very fast early season 800 and the 4x400 and 4x800 all had season best splits as individuals.”
The 1,600 relay team of Grabowski, Dylan King, James Hodge and Ekezie ran a time of 3:38.43 to take second, while DeForest’s 3,200-meter relay crew of King, Aidan Harsh, Bryce Morauske and Elijah Pabon ended up fourth in a time of 9:13.62.
“With our home meet offering everyone a chance to compete, we can start fine tuning our strongest lineups with only four weeks to go until conference,” said Parker.