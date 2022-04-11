Led by a record-setting performance by Anna Szepeieniec and Lydia Bauer’s strong distance running, the DeForest girls’ track and field team took second at Saturday’s Spartan Invitational.
Hosted by McFarland, it was the first outdoor meet of the season for DeForest, and the Norski girls took advantage of the nice condtions.
“So thankful to have reasonable weather for our first outdoor meet,” said Christopher Smith, head coach for the Norski girls. “To finish runner-up to the quality and size of the Memorial program is an admirable day for our team. Factor in that we had some first time ever track competitors, and we have to be pleased with our overall performance.”
Madison Memorial totaled 147 points to win the girls’ meet, while DeForest racked up 111. Baraboo was third with 102, followed by Madison Edgewood’s 100, Jefferson’s 80, McFarland’s 66, Madison East’s 49, and Fort Atkinson’s 35.
On the boys’ side, Madison Memorial also won, compiling 167 points, with Jefferson taking second with 122. Madison Edgewood was third with 95, as Baraboo (76) took fourth, Madison East (68.50) was fifth and DeForest (61) ended up sixth.
Fort Atkinson (59) and McFarland (43.50) were seventh and eighth, respectively.
DeForest was slated to take part in the Badger Challenge in Portage on Tuesday, April. The Norskies will host a triangular on Tuesday, April 19.
Girls
Szepeieniec made the biggest splash, resetting her school record in the 100-meter high hurdles. She placed first in the event in 15.09 and won the 300 hurdles in 47.07, while Stacy Kipkoskei took third in both the 100-meter high hurdles (17.39) and the 300 hurdles (51.45)..
“Anna looked really good for a first outdoor meet,” said Smith. “She followed that up with a solid run in the 300-meter hurdles and triple jump efforts.”
According to Smith, Bauer ran what is believed to be her best-ever 3,200- meter run, winning the event in a time of 12:11.32.
“She ran smart and had enough left in the tank to move ahead the final 200 meters to take the win,” said Smith.
Also, Logan Peters took third in the 800-meter run for DeForest, finishing in 2:34.92, while Erica Bodden was second in the 1,600-meter run (6:03.39).
Smith talked about the relay teams, as well.
“Our relay teams are a work in progress and that is just what we witnessed as we have to figure out which pieces will fit best together by the end of May,” said Smith.
The 1,600-meter group of Kipkoskei, Peters, Szepieniec and Ally Armstrong had the best relay performance for DeForest, taking second in a time of 4:25.64.
In the field events, Szepieniec won the triple jump, going 36-06, while Kipkoskei was fourth in the long jump (14-06).
Also, Miranda Manghera placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 101-07.
Boys
Like the DeForest girls, the Norski boys had a big day in the hurdles. Getting outdoors seemed to agree with them.
“We had some really nice performances on a great day of outdoor competition,” said DeForest Head Coach Joe Parker. “Rogitha Luecke really impressed me with his hurdle races and giving us a viable scoring chance in the triple jump for the end of the season.”
Luecke finished second in the 300-meter hurdles in 44.18, third in the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.13 and fifth in the triple jump (39-3).
In the 3,200-meter run, DeForest’s Jackson Grabowski took third, crossing the finish line in 10:15.55.
“Jackson Grabowski held on for a gutsy 10:15 3200m that really demonstrated his current fitness level,” said Parker.
The 400-meter relay team won in 45.27, as Parker said the group “… essentially started off where we left off last season. We will continue to look at who gives us our fastest options on that squad.”
The 1,600-meter relay team took fourth, with Caleb Ekezie packing the crew.
“Caleb Ekezie ran under 51 seconds on his relay split in the 4x400, so we can continue to look at his leadership in the long sprints,” said Parker.
Also, Isaiah Bauer finished fourth in the pole vault, clearing 9-0.