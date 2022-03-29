It’s too early to tell how strong the DeForest girls’ track and field team’s roster is top to bottom.
Early indications, however, suggest the Norskies are going to be pretty good.
“Our lineup still has a few weak spots that we need to address, but overall we had a good first meet,” said Christopher Smith, head coach for the DeForest girls. “We won't really know what we've got until we get into April a ways.”
The Norskies finished second at the Golden Gloves Classic, hosted by Beaver Dam on Friday and Saturday, March 25-26. They were just one point out of first place, as Columbus won the meet with 85.5 points. DeForest ended up with 84.5.
On the boys’ side, the Norskies were fifth with 52 points, as Lakeside Lutheran took the top spot with 136. Portage was second with 98 points, followed by Hartford Union’s 90 and Madison La Follette’s 68. Teams finishing behind DeForest included Columbus (41), Lake Mills (37), Campbellsport (34), Beaver Dam (23) and Dodgeland (six).
The Norskies will be in action next on Saturday, April 2, at an invitational at Watertown.
Girls
Jocie Pickhardt had something new to show the Norskies, who learned a little more about their team at Beaver Dam.
“Girls had a nice start to our season,” said Smith. “A couple of mild surprises with Jocie Pickhardt winning the 60-meter dash – she’s strongest at longer sprints so this was a great finish for her.”
Pickhardt’s topped the field with a personal record 8.417, while DeForest’s performance in the hurdles was impressive.
“Our hurdlers started where they left off last spring and ran some really strong times for indoors,” said Smith.
Anna Szepieniec and Stacy Kipkoskei placed first and second, respectively, in the 60-meter hurdles, as both collected personal records in the event. Szepieniec ran a winning time of 9.360, while Kipkoskei was right on her heels with a 10.530. Both times were PRs.
That wasn’t all for Szepieniec, who also won the triple jump (34’09.50”).
In the 800-meter run, DeForest’s Lydia Bauer took second in 2:37.761 for a personal record. Meanwhile, Quinn Aulik was runner-up in the 1,600- meter run, crossing the finish line in 6:24.507.
DeForest won the 1,600 relay in 4:31.065 and the 3,200 relay in 10:59.274.
“All three of our shot putters had all-time best marks in our first competition,” said Smith. “Excited to see that we may have found a high-level longer jumper in Stacy Kipkoskei.”
Kipkoskei leaped 15’-0.50” to end up fifth in the long jump. In the shot put, DeForest placed three throwers in the top 12, with Miranda Manghera taking sixth (30’2”), Esther Ekezie placing eighth (28’0”) and Eastyn Long-Powell finishing 12th (25’6”).
Among the teams in DeForest’s wake were Lakeside Lutheran (75), Fond Du Lac (46), Beaver Dam (45.5), Madison La Follette (38), Dodgeland (35), Campbellsport (35), Lake Mills (33), Portage (27) and Hartford Union (16.5).
Boys
DeForest athletes shined in the distance and middle-distance races, with Jackson Grabowski winning the 1,600-meter run in 4:47.076 and Isaiah Bauer taking third in the event in 4:47.888.
Meanwhile, in the 3,200-meter run, three Norskies finished among the top seven, including Joe Huber, who took fourth in 11:15.528. Grabowski was sixth (11:16.891) and Bauer took seventh (11:17.963) in the 3,200-meter run.
Caleb Ekezie (2:14.163) finished third in the 800-meter run, while Matthew Vander Meer was ninth (2:19.747).
Another DeForest hurdler had a big day, as Rogitha Luecke won the 60-meter hurdles in 9.509.
Avery Pierick placed fifth in the pole vault, clearing 10’6” for the Norskies.