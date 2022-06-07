The DeForest runner finished 10th in the 400-meter run at the WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships held Jun3-4 at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
“The highlight of the weekend was Caleb making the finals in the 400,” said Norski Head Coach Joe Parker. “He really capped a great career with an achievement that we have not seen in a long time for the guys.”
In the 800 relay, despite ending up 19th, the group of Samuel Piontek, Bryan Sels, Parker Rogalla and Aydin Kelliher turned in a strong performance. Meanwhile, the 3,200-meter relay crew was just happy to finish the race.
“The 4x200 ran their second fastest time of the season (1:32.66) so they can certainly be proud of themselves,” said Parker. “Our 4x800 (Matthew Vander Meer, Joe Huber, Dylan King, and Elijah Pabon) could not overcome three injuries that left us just trying to get the baton around the track eight times.”
Isaiah Bauer and Avrey Pierick qualified for state in the pole vault, and both made valiant attempts to go further. It just wasn’t to be.
“The pole vaulters struggled with a starting height that really only comes around at state,” said Parker. “They had solid attempts and should be proud of how their season ended.”
DeForest recorded no points as a team. Arrowhead won the team state title with 55.5 points.