The push is on for the DeForest boys’ and girls’ track and field teams to get ready for the home stretch.
In addition to hosting a triangular meet on Tuesday, April 19, the Norskies competed in an invitational at La Crosse Logan on Friday, April 22, with an unusual set-up.
Both the boys’ and girls’ teams won their respective divisions at DeForest’s triangular, before the Norski girls won two of the three divisions at the Logan ABC Invitational.
Talking about the Logan meet, DeForest’s Christopher Smith, head coach of the Norksi girls, said, “We love the uniqueness of the meet format where they score three divisions, A, B, and C separately, and also combine for overall team totals. The girls were terrific in winning the A and B divisions while finishing fourth in the C division.”
With a few exceptions, the DeForest girls were in peak form.
“Despite a couple of hiccups in a few events our team showed well against quality competition from four different conferences we only see at this meet,” said Smith.
In the A standings, DeForest topped the field with 123 points, followed by Hudson (116), New Richmond (87), La Crosse Logan (83), Winona, Minnesota (71), and Wausau West (67).
The Norskies also took first in the B division, scoring 85 points. Hudso (80.50), New Richmond (74.50), La Crosse Logan (73), Wausau West (67) and Winona (41). DeForest ended up in fourth in the C division with 71 points, as Hudson took first with 91.
Smith praised his team, as the well-rounded Norskies performed well in a variety of events.
“Senior Jocie Pickardt was outstanding today,” said Smith. “In particular, her win in the 200-meter dash with a low 26 reinforced that her raw speed is coming around. Both Lydia Bauer and Erica Bodden carried the torch for our distance crew by doubling in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs. Lydia set her best 1600 time in winning the event in 5:36.50. Erica set two season-best times in the two events. We tested their fitness today to gauge where we were at with training, and they applied themselves quite well.”
Meanwhile, Anna Szepieniec again reset her school 300-meter hurdle record, finishing under 45 seconds for the first time ever, while also winning the triple jump, going 34-11.50.
“We continue to tinker with our short sprint relays to find our best combinations,” said Smith. “They'll continue to be rearranged for a couple of weeks yet.”
Also, the 1,600-meter relay group of Pickhardt, Szepieniec, Logan Peters and Ally Armstrong raced to a sub-4:10 time for the first time this season. According to Smith, it remains of the top times in the state.
“In the throws we put two into the finals of the shot put with Esther Ekezie and Miranda Manghera both going over 31 feet,” said Smith. “Miranda followed up her shot-put success by winning the discus with her season best throw of 115'’9”.”
Manghera took second in the shot put, going 31-05.
On the boys’ side, DeForest finished fourth in the A division, scoring 94 points. The Norskies were sixth in the B Division and fourth in the C division.
“The Logan meet was fun for each tier of athlete that we competed with,” said Joe Parker, head coach for the DeForest boys. “Jackson Grabowski posted a very impressive 800 and Rogitha Luecke continued to handle both hurdle races and triple jump while competing at a high level. Isaiah Bauer ran close to his fastest 800 in a split in the 4x800, which ended up winning the event. We look forward to being together this week as an entire team one more time before the final push into the championship part of the season.”
Bauer won the A 3,200-meter run in 10:18.26, as Luecke took third in the A 110-meter high hurdles (16.74) and second in the A 300-meter hurdles (42.77). Luecke also finished fourth in the triple jump (38-10).
DeForest’s 3,200-meter A relay group of Bauer, Dylan King, Grabowski and Matthew VanderMeer placed first in 8:44.16.
Grabowski finished second in the 800-meter run, crossing the finish line in 2:00.05.
DeForest Triangular
The Norskies won both the boys’ and girls’ portions of their three-team meet.
With 93 points, the boys placed ahead of Portage (48) and Watertown (45), while the girls racked up 86 points to take first, with Watertown (57) in second and Portage (26) taking third.
“Tuesday was a great opportunity for all of our team to compete,” said Parker. “Having the non-varsity competitors and the kids that have been going to all the invites see each other and cheer each other on gave us the first taste of a team environment. For the guys, we were able to beat two teams that had beaten us at earlier invites. We continue to look to fill some holes in field events to better our chances at the conference title at the end of the year.”
The Norski boys swept the top five spots in the 1,600-meter run, with Grabowski winning in 4:36.55 and Bauer taking second in 4:47.70. King (4:55.05), VanderMeer (5:00.05) and Elijah Pabon (5:04.61) rounded out the top five for DeForest.
In the relay events, the Norskies swept them all, as Caleb Ekezie was part of the winning 800-meter relay group (1:35.25) along with Bryan Sels, Dillon Sommers and Aydin Kelliher. Ekezie also placed first in the 200-meter dash (23.58) and third in the 100-meter sprint (11.81).
Pabon took first in the 800-meter run in 2:15.63, with teammate Caden Herrick finishing third in 2:17.36.
DeForest also nabbed the top three finishes in the 3,200-meter run, with Bryce Morauske placing first (11:34.30). Luecke was first in the 110-meter hurdles (16.86) and tied for first in the 300-meter hurdles (43.77), as he also won the triple jump event (39-03.50). Samuel Piontek was first in the long jump for DeForest (18-7.50).
For the Norski girls, it was another strong meet.
“We were able to accumulate a good point total to win the meet despite not putting a heavy load on all of our kids,” said Smith. “Sophomore Stacy Kipkoskei ran her best time this year in the high hurdles to win the event in 17.00. DeForest swept the hurdle events with Junior Lucy Manzetti taking the 300-meter hurdles in 55.80. For our team to sweep all four relays threw some confidence our way. In some ways a few of these Tuesday meets are developmental. It gives us an opportunity to try girls in different events and get some valuable experience.”
Among the other individual first-place finishers for DeForest were Szepieniec (200-meter dash, 26.65, and he triple jump, 36-03); Erica Bodden (800-meter run, 2:38.47), Peters (1,600-meter run, 6:00.28), and Manghara (discus, 112-07). DeForest also swept all the girls’ relay events.
After competing on Tuesday, April 26, a meet in Sauk Prairie, the Norskies will take part in a quadrangular hosted by Watertown on Tuesday, May 3.