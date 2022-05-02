It was a clean sweep for the DeForest track and field teams at Friday’s Sauk Prairie triangular.
With the girls taking first with 68.5 points, the boys racked up 73 to win its portion of the meet, despite rough weather conditions.
“Continuing on our spring long challenging weather theme, conditions were just too cold and windy for seeing terrific marks,” said Christopher Smith, the head coach of the DeForest girls’ team. “That said, senior Jocie Pickhardt ran a sub 13 second 100-meter dash time, the first we've had since 2015. She followed that race win up with two more on the night, taking the 200- and 400-meter dash races as well. As the media likes to say, ‘she's trending’ in the right direction for a great championship phase of our season.”
In addition to winning the 100-meter dash, Pickhardt also took first in the 200-meter dash in 27.08 and the 400-meter run in 1:02.52.
Anna Szepieniec and Stacy Kipkoskei finished first and second, respectively, in the 100-meter hurdles, with Szepieniec winning in 15.16 and Kipkoskei the runner-up in 17.66.
The DeForest girls also took all four relay races, with the 400 relay group of Esther Ekezie, Paige Scheuerell, Ally Armstrong and Narianna Tagura taking first in 53.66.
Armstrong and Ekezie teamed with Marit Manske and Kipkoskei to win the 800-meter relay in 1:54.42, while Lydia Bauer, Logan Peters, Erica Bodden and Szepieniec topped the field in the 1,600-meter relay in 4:23.33.
Quinn Aulik joined with Peters, Bodden and Bauer to place first in the 3,200-meter relay in 10:49.91.
In the pole vault, Scheurell turned in an impressive performance.
“Sophomore Paige Scheurell cleared nine feet outdoors for the first time this season,” said Smith. “That's really encouraging for high points at the conference meet.”
Meanwhile, in the long jump. Szepieniec had a winning leap of 15’8” and Kipkoskei and Ekezie tied for fourth, both going 13’9.25.” Also, in the field events, DeForest’s Miranda Maghara won the discus with a throw of 103’11.”
“We squeezed out another win despite rearranging our lineup a good bit to get some necessary development we'll need in a couple of weeks,” said Smith. “Hard to believe we are beyond seven weeks of the season already. We're just so starved for some good weather, so the girls can realize positive marks from the training they've put in.”
The DeForest boys had a similar experience at Sauk Prairie, fighting the elements to emerge victorious.
“Guys had some really nice performances in some really tough wind,” said Joe Parker, head coach of the DeForest boys. “The sprint relays all looked very good, along with gaining ground in the throws and adding depth in the triple jump. Our attention now turns to solidifying our end of the year event areas with our final two weeks of the season.”
Along with taking second in the 100-meter dash in 11.42, Aydin Kelliher helped the 800-meter relay team placed first in 1:36.08, with Samuel Piontek, Parker Rogalla and Caleb Ekezie teaming with Kelliher.
DeForest’s 400-meter relay group of Derek Klein, Brandon Rebar, Jadon Wilson and Gavin Weigle taking first in 46.83, and the 1,600-meter relay quartet of Isaiah Bauer, Ben Bodden, Caden Herrick and Aidan Harsh winning in 3:37.
Bauer also cleared 10’6” to soar over everybody in the pole vault, as Rogalla (17’1”) and Weigle (16’8”) placed second and third, respectively, in the long jump and Rogitha Luecke won the triple jump with a leap of 39’3.” Luecke also cruised to victory in both the 110-meter high hurdles (16.02) and the 300-meter hurdles (44.19).
In the shot put, DeForest’s Cameron Bendixen (43’3.5”) and Bryan Sels (37’8.25”) finished first and second, respectively. Jackson Grabowski (4:50.28) and Elijah Pabon (5:08.51) took second and third, respectively, in the 1,600-meter run.
DeForest was slated to return to the track on Wednesday, May 4, at the Watertown quadrangular, before heading to the McFarland Invitational on Friday, May 6.