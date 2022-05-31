Anna Szepieniec knows she won’t be sneaking up on anybody this year.
In 2021, she became the first DeForest athlete to win a WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Meet title by winning the 300 hurdles.
At Thursday’s Baraboo Sectional, she qualified for the 2022 state meet in four events, including both hurdles’ races, the triple jump and the 1,600 relay. She is up for the challenge.
“I just feel physically a lot stronger,” said Szepieniec, a junior. “The stakes are higher this year. I’ve built a reputation for myself. As a sophomore there were no expectations.”
Szepieniec still feels her best event is the 300 hurdles. She cruised to victory in the event at Baraboo, winning in 44.99. There is pressure on her to repeat, but she doesn’t mind it.
“It’s a good thing,” said Szepieniec. “It helps me get a good mindset going into a race.”
As a team, the DeForest girls finished third with 71 points, as Madison Memorial won the sectional championship with 109.5 points. Waunakee was second with 81.
Szepieniec piled up the points for DeForest, taking first in the 100 hurdles in 14.56 and the triple jump with a 36’7.5” leap. She also helped the 1,600-meter relay take second in 4:01.77, joining Jocelyn Pickhardt, Ally Armstrong and Logan Peters. They made history.
“Our 4x400 relay team checked off one of their season goals by setting a new school record of 4:01.77 – a record that has stood for 24 years,” said Smith. “There's still more left in this group and we'll need it to make the finals at the state level.”
On the boys’ side, the Norskies ended up in seventh, totaling 53.5 points. La Crosse Central topped the field with 100.5 points.
“The guys were very excited to get another night to compete,” said Joe Parker, head coach for the Norski boys. “Having field events and all four relays there made for a great atmosphere all night. Having the 4x800 qualify and beat the team that some of those guys last to by a point in cross country season was very special for them. Everyone one of them ran season-best times to be able to qualify.”
The 3,200-meter relay group of Elijah Pabon, Dylan King, Alexander Bodie and Joe Huber placed third in a time of 8:15.18 to make it to state.
Individually, Caleb Ekezie shined for the boys.
“Caleb Ekezie ran another great 400 and the 4x100 (Sam Piontek, Dillon Sommeers, Bryan Sels and Aydin Kelliher, seventh, 44:36) ran the second fastest time of the year for us,” said Parker.
In the 400-meter run, Caleb Ekezie finished second in 50.38 to Waunakee’s Andrew Regnier.
“I have a lot more left to give,” said Caleb Ekezie. “I think I’m poised to have a breakout at state.”
Sam Piontek, Parker Rogalla, Bryan Sels and Aydin Kelliher set a new school record in the 800-meter relay, turning in a time 1:31.12. Parker said they dropped almost a second and a half from their previous best.
“Coach Schneider really had their handoffs dialed in,” said Parker.
DeForest had a big day in the pole vault, where Isaiah Bauer won a sectional title by clearing 12’9” to move on to state. Teammate Avrey Pierick (12’3”) is also moving on after taking third in the event.
“Our two vaulters really utilized some great practices to put together a nice performance in a strange situation,” said Parker. “Isaiah was able to get our lone win there with room to grow, so that will be exciting to watch next week.”
Hurdler Rogitha Luecke just missed out on going to state in the 110 hurdles, finishing in a tie for fifth in 15.40. Meanwhile, Kelliher got even closer, taking fourth in the 100-meter dash in 11.08. The top three places qualified for state.
‘We also had some great personal best times by Rogitha and Aydin in their individual events that just were up against some great competition,” said Parker.
Cameron Bendixen finished eighth in the discus (125’0”) and the shot put (28’6”).
“Cam had a rough night in the throws, which can happen, but I know he'll rebound when he gets to the next level,” said Parker. “Very excited for the chance to go to La Crosse with a great group of guys.”
In addition to Szepieniec, there were more strong performances from DeForest’s girls’ squad at Baraboo.
“Girls had a near flawless meet advancing seven out of nine entries to the state meet,” said Christopher Smith, head coach for the Norski girls. “For our team to finish third in this 16-team sectional was our best in recent memory. Most years we are simply trying to advance as many as we can to state. This season we had goals to set qualifying marks that earned some preferred lane assignments in La Crosse.”
Smith had glowing praise for Szepieniec’s performance.
“Anna Szepieniec continued her dominance winning three individual events,” said Smith. “In particular, the high hurdle race was just awesome with Anna edging out fellow state competitor Ana Ashworth of Memorial. Those two will likely go at it again in the state finals.”
Pickhardt was DeForest’s other sectional champion, running a career-best time (58.94) to win the 400-meter run.
“One thing about Jocie, she'll never get out worked,” said Smith.
Other state qualifiers for DeForest included Esther Ekezie, who finished second in the 200-meter dash (26.85) at Baraboo, and Stacy Kipkoskei, who was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (46.26).
About the state qualifiers as a whole, Smith said, “The challenge to state preparations is to mentally shift the motivation from qualifying to state into an urge to qualify for the state finals. We're looking forward to our next challenge on the big stage.”