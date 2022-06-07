It was a good two-day stretch for the DeForest girls’ track and field team.
In fact, it might have been the greatest Norskies’ performance as team at the WIAA Division 1 State Meet in program history.
“Overall, for our team to finish sixth in the state as a team is likely our best-ever,” said DeForest Head Coach Christopher Smith. “We finished on a highlight for sure.”
Anna Szepieniec made a statement right away on Friday, as the Norskies competed at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Weather-wise, it was a perfect day.
“Anna got us off to a positive start finishing runner-up in the triple jump with a new school record leap of 39 feet and 3/4 inches,” said Smith. “She followed that up by winning her preliminary heat of the high hurdles.”
Meanwhile, senior Jocie Pickhardt did just enough to earn a qualifying spot in the 400-meter dash, according to Smith.
Then came the 300-meter hurdles, where both Szepieniec and Stacy Kipkoskei qualified for the finals.
“Having two competitors in the 300-meter hurdles was a first since the early 2000s, when we had two in the discus throw, so that was really fun,” said Smith. “Both Anna and Stacy Kipkoskei ran solid races to earn a trip to the finals on Saturday.”
Next up, Esther Ekezie ran her career best time of 26.62 in her 200-meter dash preliminary.
“We rounded out our day with the 4x400 relay team running respectably but off their best in their preliminary,” said Smith. “No answers as to why we were flat, but it happens to many up here.
It was cloudy and cool on Saturday, and wet at times.
Szepieniec ran a time of 15.14 in the 100-meter hurdles and did a bit better than she did in 2021.
“Anna improved her place finish from last year in the high hurdles by coming in fourth this year,” said Smith.
“In the 400, Jocie had us a bit nervous at the start, but a stellar last 80 meters moved her up from eighth to fifth at the finish line,” said Smith. “Jocie capped off an amazing career with her career best time in the event.” She ran a 58.88.
Smith added, “She's leaving some big holes in our lineup that we'll have to collectively work to fill next spring.”
For DeForest, Saturday closed with Szepieniec (44.74) and Kipkoskei (46.93)running in the finals of the 300 hurdles. Smith said both ran fine races.
“Anna led the field for 280 meters, getting edged out at the finish to finish runner-up,” said Smith. “I'm really proud of her meet. Two runner-up finishes and a fourth place is just outstanding. To finish your season with your all-time best, well you can't ask for much more. Anna reset all three of her previous school records this year.”
As for Kipkoskei, she raced to eighth in the event.
“Stacy Kipkoskei has developed into a force in the hurdles,” said Smith. “We are so fortunate to have the depth we have in those events. Stacy ran a gutsy finish to score for our team and serve notice for the future.”